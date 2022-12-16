California Adds Jobs for the Fourteenth Consecutive Month

California matched the largest pre-pandemic recorded year-over job growth rate, outpacing the nation, adding 675,000 jobs

The state’s employment is at an all-time high

Ten of California’s eleven major industries added jobs

SACRAMENTO – California’s job growth continued for the fourteenth consecutive month in November, with 26,800 new jobs – and the state continues outpacing the nation’s job growth rate, adding 675,000 jobs year-over. The continued job growth was reflected across ten of California’s eleven major industries, with leisure and hospitality and education and health services adding the highest number of jobs.

“California has added jobs for fourteen straight months and more Californians are working than ever before,” said Governor Gavin Newsom. “The state also continues outpacing the nation in year-over job growth – all as millions of Californians are currently receiving the largest tax refund in history, boosting the state’s working families.”

November 2022 by the numbers:

California added 26,800 jobs in November – the 14th consecutive month of job growth.

The state’s employment is at an all-time high of 17,762,600.

Year-over, California added 675,000 jobs and grew at a 4% annual pace in November 2022, higher than the nation’s 3.3% year-over gain. This equaled the state’s largest pre-pandemic recorded year-over job growth rate.

Ten of California’s eleven major industries added jobs.

The unemployment rate increased by 0.1% to 4.1%.

