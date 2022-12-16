LEGISLATIVE NEWS: Walen Named Chair of House Consumer Protection & Business Committee

OLYMPIA – Washington House Democrats announced today that Rep. Amy Walen (D – Kirkland) will chair the State Consumer Protection & Business Committee in the 2023 legislative session.

“I am sincerely honored to take on this new position,” said Walen. “Since I joined the legislature in 2019, I have been committed to increasing consumer safety by creating an economic landscape that works for all Washingtonians. Issues such as payday lending, monopolies, and licensing and workforce barriers will be crucial in creating sustainable economic growth.”

Walen previously served as Vice Chair of the committee helping to lead efforts to strengthen the state’s Consumer Protection Act to better protect Washington consumers and hold bad actors accountable. In the upcoming session, Walen looks forward to building on this work by leading a bipartisan effort to provide equitable access to credit, streamline professional licensing, and punish scam callers.

The House Consumer Protection & Business Committee considers consumer protection and education issues and the licensing and regulation of businesses and professions. The committee also considers issues relating to the rates and practices of insurance companies, safety and soundness of banks and credit unions, the regulation of consumer credit and lending, and the regulation of securities and investments.

Rep. Walen will be joining the Finance Committee and continue serving on the Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee.

###