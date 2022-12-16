Attorney General Paxton is leading a coalition of states in pushing back against the Biden Administration’s attempts to save the illegal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (“DACA”) program.

DACA is a program originally created by the Obama Administration that allows certain illegal aliens to stay in the United States, gain lawful employment, and receive taxpayer-funded benefits such as Social Security and Medicare.

Attorney General Paxton has consistently challenged DACA in court and won. After a district court found DACA to be unlawful, the New Orleans-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit affirmed that ruling by recognizing that the President lacked the authority to institute the program.

However, the Biden Administration is now attempting to implement its own DACA rule, and the Fifth Circuit remanded the review of the new rule to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas. Attorney General Paxton today filed a supplemental complaint to strike down the rule, which suffers from the same fundamental illegalities as the version of DACA implemented by President Obama.

“The Biden Administration is once again attempting to ignore the rule of law by abusing executive authority to implement its own version of mass amnesty,” said Attorney General Paxton. “But the fundamental issues with Obama’s DACA program are present in the Biden rule, and this complaint will move us one step closer to ending DACA in its totality.”

To read the full supplemental complaint, click here.