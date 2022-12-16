Submit Release
December 16, 2022 - Attorney General Miyares Sends Letter Condemning Antisemitism at Virginia Colleges

Attorney General Miyares Sends Letter Condemning Antisemitism at Virginia Colleges 

Richmond, VA -- Attorney General Jason Miyares today sent a letter to the Council of Presidents and board members at all Virginia public colleges regarding the rise of antisemitism at universities nationwide. The Attorney General is dedicated to the fight against antisemitism and ensuring that Virginia students don't feel discriminated against because of their faith.  

