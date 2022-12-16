December 16, 2022 - Attorney General Miyares Sends Letter Condemning Antisemitism at Virginia Colleges
Commonwealth of Virginia
Office of the Attorney General
Jason S. Miyares
Attorney General
202 North 9th Street
Richmond, Virginia 23219
804-786-2071
FAX 804-786-1991
Virginia Relay Service
800-828-1120
For media inquiries only, contact:
Victoria LaCivita
(804) 588-2021
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Attorney General Miyares Sends Letter Condemning Antisemitism at Virginia Colleges
Richmond, VA -- Attorney General Jason Miyares today sent a letter to the Council of Presidents and board members at all Virginia public colleges regarding the rise of antisemitism at universities nationwide. The Attorney General is dedicated to the fight against antisemitism and ensuring that Virginia students don't feel discriminated against because of their faith.