Women’s Wellness and Sexual Health Services becomes Sexual Health, Options Reproductive Services (SHORS)

CANADA, December 16 - Health PEI has changed the name of the Women’s Wellness and Sexual Health Services to Sexual Health, Options & Reproductive Services (SHORS). The new name more accurately reflects the population it serves in a more inclusive manner.

“The language we use in healthcare is important,” said Andrew MacDougall, Health PEI’s Executive Director for Community Health & Seniors Care. “If you’re trying to access the services of a program like this and find the name doesn’t include you, it can be real a barrier to receiving care. This is a significant step, and I’m grateful to the community for advocating for this change.”

The new name for the program was made in consultation with PEERS Alliance.

“The change of the Women’s Wellness and Sexual Health Program name to Sexual Health, Options & Reproductive Services is in line with PEERS Alliance’s efforts to advocate for Health PEI to create brave inclusive spaces,” said Anastasia Preston, Trans Community Outreach Coordinator for PEERS Alliance. “This change will help to allow people of all gender identities to access needed healthcare.”

SHORS, recently situated into the Community Specialist Services branch of the division of Community Health & Seniors Care, will continue to provide and develop responsive, valuable, and person-centric services to Islanders in need, including:

Pregnancy options counselling

Abortion services

Contraception counseling and care (including IUD/Nexplanon insertions referral required if patient has a primary care provider)

Prenatal care

Sexual health education, Sexually Transmitted and Blood Borne Infections (STBBI) screening and treatment

HIV pre- and post-exposure prophylaxis

Menopause counseling and care (Referral required if patient has a primary care provider)

Initial infertility assessment (Referral required if patient has a primary care provider)

Maternal mental health counseling (during the prenatal and perinatal period)

The phone number remains the same (1-844-365-8258). Signage, documents, and other program materials will be revised in due course to reflect the new brand. The new French name for the program is Services de santé sexuelle et reproductive et en matière d’options.

The SHORS team is excited to continue building on its programming and collaborating closely with its partners in growing its positive impact in the lives of many across the province.

