Nighttime closure of westbound Farrington Highway at Maipalaoa Bridge Monday, Dec. 19

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs the public of a full closure of Farrington Highway in the westbound direction between Maipalaoa Road and Manununu Street beginning at 10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, and ending at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.

During closure hours, traffic will be contraflowed in the eastbound lanes allowing for one lane open in each direction. An exhibit showing the workzone and contraflow plan can be seen here.

The closure of both westbound lanes through the workzone is needed as the Contractor will pour the concrete deck of the replacement bridge. The Maipalaoa Bridge Replacement project is now estimated to be completed by August 2023.

HDOT advises the public to plan ahead, allow for extra travel time, and drive carefully through the construction area. Electronic message boards have been posted with closure information and traffic control crews will be on site. All work is weather permitting.

