CBP Officers Seize Over $330K in Cocaine at Eagle Pass Port of Entry

EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers assigned to the Camino Real International Bridge seized cocaine that totaled over $330,000 in street value.

“Narcotic interdiction continues to be vital to the CBP border security mission,” said Acting Port Director Michael Martinez, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. “This enforcement action illustrates the excellent work undertaken by our Eagle Pass CBP officers, and their tireless dedication that helps stem the flow of contraband entering the country.”

Packages containing 25 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

The enforcement action occurred on Wednesday, December 14, when a CBP officer assigned to the Camino Real International Bridge referred a 2013 Honda Accord making entry from Mexico for secondary inspection. Following a non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 25.3 pounds of alleged cocaine concealed within the vehicle.

The narcotics have an estimated street value of $337,337.

CBP seized the narcotics and the vehicle.

For more information about CBP, please click on the attached link.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.