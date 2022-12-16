New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement Announces November 2022 Total Gaming Revenue Results

ATLANTIC CITY — Today the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement announced the November 2022 total gaming revenue results.

Casino Win:

Based upon filings with the Division of Gaming Enforcement, Casino Win for the nine casino hotel properties was $214.6 million for November 2022, reflecting a 3.7% increase compared to $206.9 million for November 2021. Year-to-date Casino Win for the nine casino hotel properties was $2.57 billion, reflecting growth of 9.7% compared to $2.34 billion for the prior period.

Internet Gaming Win:

For the month of November 2022, Internet Gaming Win reported by casinos and their partners was $146.2 million, reflecting growth of 23.9% compared to $118.0 million for the prior period. For the year-to-date period, Internet Gaming Win reported by casinos and their partners was $1.51 billion, reflecting growth of 22.5% compared to $1.23 billion for the prior year-to-date period.

Sports Wagering Gross Revenue:

Sports Wagering Gross Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $80.4 million for November 2022, reflecting a 29.9% decrease when compared to $114.8 million in the prior period. Sports Wagering Gross Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $675.3 million for the year-to-date, reflecting a 10.8% decline when compared to $756.7 million for the prior period.

Total Gaming Revenue:

Total Gaming Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $441.1 million for November 2022, reflecting a 0.3% increase from $439.6 million reported in November 2021. For year-to-date, Total Gaming Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $4.76 billion reflecting a 9.8% increase from $4.33 billion reported in the prior period.

Click here for the DGE press release for additional information.

###