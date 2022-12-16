EMU Department of Physics Provides Laboratory Training for Turkish Maarif College Students

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Arts and Sciences Faculty, Physics Department organized a laboratory training session for 12th Grade students of Turkish Maarif College who are preparing for IGCSE examinations and taking A Level Physics course. The training session took place at EMU Physics Department labs. 28 high school students attended the session accompanied with their teachers, Dr. Hale Paşaoğlu Sakallı and Ersin Çetinbaş İşeri. The students were welcomed by EMU Arts and Sciences Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Mehmet Ali Özarslan and Physics Department Chair Prof. Dr. İzzet Sakallı.

Students carried out various experiments including mechanic, electrical and magnetic, modern physics, optic and wave experiments in the laboratories of the EMU Physics Department to prepare them for the IGCSE exams in the best way possible. EMU Physics Department Chair Prof. Dr. İzzet Sakallı, vice Chair Prof. Dr. Seyedhabibollah Mazharimousavi, Assist. Prof. Dr. Mehmet Okcan, Assist. Prof. Dr. Mustafa Rıza and research assistant attended the training and provided information to the students regarding the experiments. Showing great interest in the experiments, the students completed the training with the questions they asked and their words confirming the development of the EMU Physics Department laboratories' infrastructure. Students stated that they were very satisfied with the session.