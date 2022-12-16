Santa Rosa's Artemedica is One of First Practices in Nation to Offer DAXXIFY - The Wrinkle Relaxer That Lasts 6 Months
Board-certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Victor Lacombe & his team offers DAXXIFY to men and women in Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino, Marin, Lake and surrounding counties.SANTA ROSA, CA, US, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the makers of RHA, Revance Therapeutics, has once again revolutionized the world of anti-aging injectables. DAXXIFY is a long-lasting wrinkle-relaxer with FDA approval for the treatment of moderate-to-severe glabellar lines, also known as frown lines. DAXXIFY is now available at Artemedica! We are excited to be one of the first practices in the nation to be able to offer DAXXIFY to our patients. Board-certified facial plastic surgeon, Dr. Victor Lacombe and his advanced injection team now performs this highly sought after injectable treatment for men and women from Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino, Marin and surrounding counties.
DAXXIFY represents the latest revolution in injectable wrinkle treatments. In fact, this unique formula is the first innovation of neurotoxin injectable wrinkle treatment in 30 years. Unlike all other wrinkle-relaxing injections that are stabilized with human blood or animal products, DAXXIFY is formulated with Peptide Exchange Technology.
This new formula, made in California, is the first to use a peptide (a short, chemically bonded chain of amino acids) as a stabilizer. DAXXIFY, the first and only peptide-formulated wrinkle-relaxing injection, provides results for up to nine months, according to the clinical trials.
When compared to other injectable wrinkle relaxers that require a 7-14 day period to see results, DAXXIFY is incredibly fast-acting. Though every patient is unique and has different results and recovery times, results from this innovative procedure are typically seen within two days of the treatment. During clinical trials, more than half of the patients who used DAXXIFY experienced results that lasted for six months or longer. In fact, some patients reported having no, or greatly diminished, frown lines for up to 9 month.
Those looking to improve the appearance of facial lines and wrinkles with longer-lasting results are loving DAXXIFY. When it comes to getting the best DAXXIFY result, rely on a skilled and experienced injector. To find out more about DAXXIFY or to request your complimentary consultation with Dr. Lacombe's team, contact Artemedica using the information below. Artemedica's Santa Rosa and Healdsburg locations are conveniently located for men and women from Sonoma County, Marin County, and other areas of Northern California.
Contact Artemedica to schedule your DAXXIFY treatment today.
