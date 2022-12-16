Carl Black Chevrolet of Nashville Has a Wide Variety of 2023 Chevrolet Models in Stock and for Sale

Carl Black Chevrolet of Nashville has an extensive selection of new 2023 Chevrolet models of cars, trucks, and SUVs in stock right now.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carl Black Chevrolet specializes in selling Chevrolet vehicles of all types. The new model year for Chevrolet has many strong entries, including cars, trucks, and SUVs in a wide variety of configurations. Now, the 2023 models are arriving in dealerships across the country, and Carl Black Chevy Nashville has a very large selection of them in stock.

For example, some new models include:

The 2023 Chevy Blazer RS. The Blazer is a two-row mid-size SUV. The RS model comes standard with a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder that produces 228 horsepower and 258 foot-pounds of torque. It has an available V6 that bumps those numbers up to 308 and 270, respectively. It also comes standard with a 10.2-inch diagonal color touchscreen, and a max cargo space of 64.2 cubic feet.

The 2023 Chevy Traverse. For those interested in a full-sized SUV, the Traverse has the pricing and features that are worth taking note of. It starts at an MSRP of just $34,520, gets up to 27 MPG on the highway, can tow up to 5,000 pounds, and has a massive max cargo capacity of nearly 100 cubic feet.

The 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500. The Silverado is designed to be an integral part of both work and play. It offers models that are geared toward off-roading, like the ZR2 Bison, as well as models that are work-oriented like the WT. Either way, the vehicle offers many features that make it attractive, including best in class cargo volume, an available power tailgate, 12 standard tie-downs, and more.

Individuals who would like to learn more about these vehicles or any others in the Chevy lineup of cars, trucks, and SUVs from Carl Black Chevrolet of Nashville, Tennessee, can visit the dealership website, http://www.carlblackchevy.com. Anyone wishing to speak directly with a representative can contact the dealership directly by calling 888-509-5199

Media Contact

Gary Harms, Carl Black Automotive Group, 888-509-5199, gharms@carlblack.com

SOURCE Carl Black Automotive Group