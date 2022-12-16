Submit Release
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Rite Aid Corporation ("Rite Aid" or the "Company") RAD investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 29, 2022, Rite Aid announced a $252.2 million charge for the impairment of goodwill related to the Company's pharmacy benefit management ("PBM") subsidiary, Elixir. The Company's CFO further disclosed that the charge was related to "an update to [its] estimate of [new members] for 2023 based on the latest selling season," and that Rite Aid expected Elixir's number of new members to decrease.

On this news, Rite Aid's stock price fell $1.97, or 28%, to close at $5.06 per share on September 29, 2022.

If you purchased Rite Aid securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

