INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Rite Aid Corporation ("Rite Aid" or the "Company") RAD investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 29, 2022, Rite Aid announced a $252.2 million charge for the impairment of goodwill related to the Company's pharmacy benefit management ("PBM") subsidiary, Elixir. The Company's CFO further disclosed that the charge was related to "an update to [its] estimate of [new members] for 2023 based on the latest selling season," and that Rite Aid expected Elixir's number of new members to decrease.

On this news, Rite Aid's stock price fell $1.97, or 28%, to close at $5.06 per share on September 29, 2022.

