Results of Annual General Meeting
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2022) - Thor Explorations Ltd. THX THX ("Thor Explorations" or the "Company") announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held at 9.00 a.m. (Pacific time) on December 16, 2022, all of the resolutions were duly passed.
For further information please contact:
Thor Explorations Ltd (Investor Relations)
Ibu Lawson
Email: ibu.lawson@thorexpl.com
Canaccord Genuity (Nominated Adviser & Broker)
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio / Thomas Diehl
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 8000
Hannam & Partners (Broker)
Andrew Chubb / Matt Hasson / Nilesh Patel / Franck Nganou
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7907 8500
Fig House Communications (Investor Relations)
Tel: +1 416 822 6483
Email: investor.relations@thorexpl.com
BlytheRay (Financial PR)
Tim Blythe / Megan Ray / Rachael Brooks
Tel: +44 207 138 3203
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/148405
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.