Results of Annual General Meeting

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2022) - Thor Explorations Ltd. THX THX ("Thor Explorations" or the "Company") announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held at 9.00 a.m. (Pacific time) on December 16, 2022, all of the resolutions were duly passed.

For further information please contact:

Thor Explorations Ltd (Investor Relations)

Ibu Lawson

Email: ibu.lawson@thorexpl.com

Canaccord Genuity (Nominated Adviser & Broker)

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio / Thomas Diehl

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Hannam & Partners (Broker)

Andrew Chubb / Matt Hasson / Nilesh Patel / Franck Nganou

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7907 8500

Fig House Communications (Investor Relations)

Tel: +1 416 822 6483

Email: investor.relations@thorexpl.com

BlytheRay (Financial PR)

Tim Blythe / Megan Ray / Rachael Brooks

Tel: +44 207 138 3203

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/148405