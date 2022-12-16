Submit Release
News Search

There were 765 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,821 in the last 365 days.

Investor Alert: Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. Announces Investigation of Potential Fiduciary Duty Claims on Behalf of Former Stockholders of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for investors, is investigating potential breach of fiduciary duty claims on behalf of stockholders of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (“Power & Digital”), a special purpose acquisition company (i.e. “SPAC”), in connection to its merger with Core Scientific, Inc. (“Core Scientific”) (NASDAQ: CORZ) (the “Merger”) that was completed on January 20, 2022.

If you have suffered a net loss from your investment in Power & Digital (now Core Scientific) and did not exercise your redemption right prior to the Merger’s completion, and wish to participate or learn more, please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7278 or via email at investigations@lowey.com, or CLICK HERE.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

Contact:

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.
44 South Broadway, Suite 1100
White Plains, NY 10601
Tel: (914) 733-7234
Email: investigations@lowey.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Investor Alert: Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. Announces Investigation of Potential Fiduciary Duty Claims on Behalf of Former Stockholders of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.