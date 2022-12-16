Dr. Erik Goluboff Gives Back With Scholarship For Medical Students
New York Medical Doctor Erik Goluboff Provides Funding To Medical StudentsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Students who desire to further their studies towards a medical degree can now apply for the Dr. Erik Goluboff Scholarship for Future Doctors. Students enrolled in certified universities and colleges who want to become doctors are eligible for the award. The scholarship is also open to high school students who desire to attend a university or college and study medicine. A total of $1,000 will be awarded to the top student who wishes to pursue a career in medicine. Based on an essay competition, one lucky winner will be selected from among the submissions made by interested students. The essay's topic will be how the student will use their medical degree to improve upon a problem in medicine. Along with the essay, students are required to submit their full name, contact information (including phone number and email addresses), GPA, high school name and graduation date, as well as the name of the university they are now enrolled in. All candidates must submit their applications by June 15, 2023. The most qualified student and the winner of the essay writing contest will be decided on July 15, 2023.
Dr. Erik Goluboff is aware of the challenges that can occur when pursuing a profession in medicine from personal experience. Besides the prolonged study duration, there are also budgetary constraints. The rising price of schooling has disadvantaged many students. Even while some decide to work part-time to pay for their studies, many others are forced to give up on achieving their goals. Because of this, Dr. Goluboff is offering a scholarship to help one deserving student with their financial burden. He wishes to give his scholarship to a student who is enthusiastic about medicine. He also wants to highlight the challenges that college students face when trying to pursue a career in medicine.
Erik Goluboff is a qualified medical professional with a wealth of expertise. He has been an academic urologic oncologist for more than 30 years. In addition, he taught urology at Mount Sinai's Icahn School of Medicine. He has also served as New York-Presbyterian Hospital's Allen Pavilion director of urology. He received numerous honors during his 30 years in the urology area. Additionally, he has received three distinct residency programs' teacher of the year awards. Since he began his practice, he has been able to complete over 4000 major urologic oncology surgeries. Additionally, he has written more than 150 papers and has taken part in clinical trials for novel medications. Dr. Goluboff is aware of the benefits of a good education from his job success. He wants to support the subsequent generation of medical professionals by awarding a scholarship to one outstanding student. All qualified individuals are urged to apply and take advantage of this scholarship opportunity to pay for their studies. Students who are interested in applying should go to the Dr. Erik Goluboff Scholarship webpage.
