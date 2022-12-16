Energizing Faith for Millions - Christmas, Eden and 'Returning to the Fields' Announcement – Inspiring Holiday Potpourri
The op-ed included points like the following about life in Eden before "the Fall."
1) The weather in the Garden of Eden must have been perfect, better than Hawaii or Florida. Why? Because Adam and Eve needed no clothes.
2) Their diet in Eden must have been perfect. Adam and Eve felt no shame without clothes (Genesis 2:25). How many of us looking into a full-length mirror don't want to cover up imperfections?
3) Theologically, the garden-like paradise of Eden was a gift from God to that first couple. God doesn't give bad gifts (Psalm 85:12, James 1:17). Imagine no lawn mowing. No fertilizer or tilling the soil. No weed eaters. No hedging or trimming of any kind. Perfect.
4) Scripture doesn't record Adam and Eve quarreling before being tempted. They had clarity of thoughts and hearts. The full Kovach op-ed is linked here.
Holiday related, Kovach and the MHProNews/MHLivingNews team recently attended the Magyar Szabadság Kör (Hungarian Liberty Club) Christmas party in Plant City, FL.
MHLivingNews has spotlighted the Magyar Szabadság Kör in reports linked below.
MHLivingNews also spotlighted the "True Meaning of Christmas" in a report with two family friendly videos linked below.
On the manufactured housing professional front, a new report by MHProNews cited the Manufactured Housing Institute (MHI) letter to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on problems the Arlington, VA based trade group identified with their controversial CrossMods® program.
‘Developers Moving Away from CrossMods®’ Manufactured Housing Institute Oddly Admits Plan Undercuts 99 Percent of Manufactured Homes – MHI Doc, Facts, Analysis; plus MHVille REITs, Stock Updates
On MHLivingNews is a new report that cited: "Official U.S. Census Bureau Cost & Size Comparisons of New Manufactured Homes to New Single-Family Site-Built Homes – Facts for Shoppers, Affordable Housing Advocates, Public Officials, Investors & Researchers."
The later explores increasing contacts for expert and expert witness services as attorneys and law firms are probing the controversies in the manufactured home industry.
A Charlie Brown Christmas video on "The True Meaning of Christmas."