Global Neurovascular Devices Market Is A $5.92 Billion Opportunity, CAGR 8.6%; Safe & Proficient Adoption

According to Strategic Market Research, the Neurovascular Devices Market Size is projected to reach USD 5.92 Billion by 2030, at CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period of 2021 – 2030; Increasing Cases of Neurological Disorders & Rising Trends of Minimally Invasive Procedures to drive the Industry Growth.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market size of Neurovascular Devices Market in 2021 was USD 2.82 billion, and it will be USD 5.92 billion by 2030, growing at an 8.6% CAGR. Neurovascular disorders and ailments are treated with neurovascular devices. Neurovascular disorders occur when the blood arteries in the brain or spinal cord function improperly. Neurovascular illnesses such as stenosis, aneurysm, and stroke may result from faulty blood vessel development.







The Neurovascular Devices Market Insights:

By application, the ischemic strokes segment ruled the entire market, with the largest share of 40.5% in 2021.

On the basis of end-use, the hospital market segment will surpass USD 2.4 billion by 2030.

Europe ruled the entire regional market in 2021, with the largest revenue share of 29%.





Factors influencing the Neurovascular Devices Market growth :

Factors like the increasing rate of neurovascular disorders and rising government spending are supporting the market growth rate .

The neurovascular devices market is accelerating because of the increasing frequency of neurovascular disorders worldwide. Neurological devices are frequently used to detect and treat illnesses of the brain and central nervous system. The need for neurovascular devices is expanding due to the increasing adoption of minimally invasive operations due to technological enhancements in neurology. The rising prevalence of neurological conditions like stroke, epilepsy, and cerebral aneurysm in the general population is driving the need for neurovascular devices.





The creation and expanded use of neurovascular devices result from rising corporate and government investments in the research and development of advanced healthcare infrastructure. The existence of technologically enhanced neurovascular devices has substantially aided in the development of advanced treatments for various neurological illnesses.





Neurovascular Devices Market Segmentation Analysis

The market segmentation of neurovascular devices is done on the basis of application, type, end-user, and Region.

By Type

Neurovascular thrombectomy devices

Stenting systems

Embolization

Support Devices Neurovascular Microcatheters Neurovascular Guidewires



By Application

Ischemic Strokes

Cerebral Aneurysm

Carotid Artery Stenosis

Arteriovenous

Malformations and Fistulas





By End-User

Research laboratories

Speciality care centres

Hospitals

Ambulatory centres

Academic institutions





For Region

North America

Canada

Mexico

U.S.A.

Rest of North America

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Singapore

Indonesia

India

Australia

New Zealand

Philippines

Thailand

South Korea

Rest of APAC





Europe

Spain

U.K.

Finland

Switzerland

Turkey

Russia

Netherlands

Italy

Germany

France

The rest of Europe





LAMEA

Saudi Arabia

Brazil

Uruguay

Argentina

Rest of LAMEA







By application, the ischemic strokes segment ruled the entire market, with the largest share of 40.5% in 2021. The increase in the segment is due to the rising number of ischemic strokes and the widespread demand for less invasive procedures. Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report, over 87% of stroke cases in the U.S. are ischemic strokes and affect around 7,95,000 people annually.

On the basis of end-use, the hospital market segment will surpass USD 2.4 billion by 2030. The significant use of neurovascular devices in hospitals due to the growing number of patients with neurovascular illnesses will support segment growth. The need for neurovascular devices in hospitals is also increasing due to an increase in patients being admitted to hospitals to access complete treatment options for various brain and spine ailments.

Europe ruled the entire regional market in 2021, with the largest revenue share of 29%. The need for neurovascular devices is growing as the prevalence of chronic neurological illnesses rises in nations like Germany, UK, and France. Additionally, the value of the regional market is expected to gain from the presence of leading industry players.





Neurovascular Devices Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2021-2030 Market size value in 2021 USD 2.82 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 5.92 Billion Growth rate CAGR of approximately 8.6% Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2017-2020 Unit USD Billion, CAGR (2021 - 2030) Segmentation By Product, By Technology, By End User, and By Region. By Product Embolization, Stenting systems, Support Devices, And Neurovascular thrombectomy devices By Application Carotid Artery Stenosis, Cerebral Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations and Fistulas,



Ischemic Strokes By End-User Hospitals, Specialty care centers, Ambulatory centers, Research laboratories and Academic institutions By Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA Country Scope U.S. , Canada , France, Germany ,U.K. , China , Japan, India , South Korea, Mexico, Brazil , UAE etc. Company Usability Profiles Stryker, Medtronic plc,Johnson & Johnson Services ,Penumbra. Inc , Micro Port Scientific Corporation ,Terumo Corporation, WL. Gore & Associated Inc. and Merit Medical Systems.

Key players in the Neurovascular Devices Market:

Medtronic plc

Stryker

Penumbra. Inc

Johnson & Johnson Services

Micro Port Scientific Corporation

WL. Gore & Associated Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Merit Medical Systems

Others





Recent Developments

On November 2022, Vastrax, a vascular clinical research organization, and Viz.ai, the pioneer in AI-powered disease identification and intelligent care coordination, announced a strategic agreement (CRO). Viz.ai and Vastrax will work together to speed up the enrollment in clinical trials for studies on innovative neurovascular therapeutics.



On December 2022, Stryker announced the launch of the Neurovascular (NV) lab to speed up stroke-related development in the Asia Pacific region.





