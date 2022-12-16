"Affiant Records Signs Worldwide Distribution Deal with FUGA"

Affiant Records provides powerful and purposeful entertainment through music, film, and media.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas-based independent record label Affiant Records has just announced signing a global distribution deal with FUGA, the leading technology, and services company for rights holders. FUGA is the distributor to other major independent labels such as Epitaph Records and Better Noise Music. Affiant Records will greatly broaden its worldwide footprint in the music industry stemming from this alliance with FUGA.

Affiant Records, an independent label focused on artist development, was founded by entertainment attorney William J. Metzger, whose experience representing clients in the music industry has led him to find a passion for releasing music and media that is powerful and purposeful. Releasing rock and all subgenres of rock, the label is continually growing its roster with new signings and releases planned for 2023.

When asked about the new partnership, William J. Metzger said, “We are excited to be partnering with FUGA. FUGA’s stellar reputation with DSPs and hands-on worldwide marketing team will bring our current and future artists’ careers to new heights. Their team has been warm, welcoming, and exceptional. We are looking forward to a bright future with FUGA.”

About Affiant Records, LLC

Affiant Records provides powerful and purposeful entertainment through music, film, and media to our audience around the globe to emotionally affect and bring about a positive change to the world through our entertainment.

Affiant Records operates global marketing and distribution for talented and accomplished artists, bands, and musicians while also providing guidance, mentorship, and artist development, through their team’s musical and music industry expertise.

For more information, please visit www.affiantrecords.com

About FUGA

FUGA is the largest full-service B2B music distributor in the world. Mixing deep marketing prowess with continual investment in leading technologies, FUGA’s clients – from Armada, Better Noise, and Curb to Mom + Pop, Epitaph, and Ninja Tune – get equal access to its all-encompassing services.



FUGA is one of the very few distributors to sit on the highest preferred partner tiers for Spotify, Apple, and all other major DSPs. After its acquisition by Downtown Music Holdings in 2020, FUGA has joined Downtown Neighboring Rights, Downtown Music Publishing, and Downtown Music Services in the newly established Downtown Music division led by President, Pieter van Rijn.

FUGA’s global marketing team operates across 17 countries and its partners deliver over a quarter of the world’s new releases. Together with marketing and distribution, FUGA’s holistic product and services suite – including analytics, royalty accounting, neighboring rights, rights management, and white label services – empower over 800 music rights holders globally.

For more information, please visit www.fuga.com

Media Details:

Name: Affiant Records, LLC

Email: info@affiantrecords.com

City: Dallas, TX

Country: USA

