NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON, PHILIP J. LANDRIGAN & JENNIFER RAAB RECEIVE GOLD MEDALS FROM NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF SOCIAL SCIENCES
NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON, PHILIP J. LANDRIGAN AND JENNIFER RAAB RECEIVE GOLD MEDALS FROM THE NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF SOCIAL SCIENCES
The National Institute of Social Sciences serves as a crucial convener of the best and brightest minds in America. I am so proud to be standing here with my fellow awardees.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On December 6, 2022, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Frederick P. Rose Director of the Hayden Planetarium of the American Museum of Natural History; Dr. Philip J. Landrigan of Boston College and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai; and Jennifer J. Raab, President of Hunter College of the City University of New York were each recognized with the prestigious Gold Honor Medal at the 108th Award Ceremony of the National Institute of Social Sciences. The Institute’s Gold Medal for distinguished service to society and humanity has been awarded since 1913.
— Jennifer Raab
Accepting her award, Raab said, “The National Institute of Social Sciences serves as a crucial convener of the best and brightest minds in America. I am so proud to be standing here with my fellow awardees.”
Over 200 of those minds attended the dinner in the sparkling Ballroom of the Metropolitan Club. NISS also recognized PhD candidate Betsy Priem, one of 2022’s five Dissertation Grant winners to attend.
The highlight of the evening was a lively panel discussion with Tyson, Raab, and Landrigan moderated by NISS President Fred Larsen, which elicited laughter, enthusiastic applause, and questions ranging from campus culture to quantum computing. Epidemiologist Landrigan discussed his work to remove lead from gas and paint, and the subsequent rise in national IQs. These extraordinary conversations have become a key attraction of the events, and will be made available on the NISS website.
“The NISS Gold Medal has been described as a Nobel Prize for the social sciences,” explained President Larsen. Previous honorees, which include four U.S. presidents and 16 Nobel Prize winners, include individuals who have made outstanding achievements in the social sciences, law, government, education, philanthropy, the arts, medicine, science, and industry. They include Henry Louis Gates, Jr., Madelaine Albright, Kwame Anthony Appiah, Daniel Kahneman, Kofi A. Annan, Madame Chiang Kai-Shek, Fulton Sheen, Sandra Day O'Connor, Paul Krugman, Darren Walker, J. Pierpont Morgan, Helen Keller, and Marie Curie, to name a few. A complete list of Gold Medal recipients is available at the National Institute’s website (socialsciencesinstitute.org).
About the National Institute of Social Sciences
Established in 1912 and chartered as a not-for-profit by Congress, the National Institute of Social Sciences is an honorary society of Americans dedicated by service and philanthropy to the public good and joined together to recognize and celebrate those who have achieved at the highest level. In addition to presenting its Gold Medals each year, the National Institute awards grants to PhD candidates in the social sciences and holds public symposia on critical societal issues.
Holly Stevens
National Institute of Social Sciences
holly.stevens@socialsciencesinstitute.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other