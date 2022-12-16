Analysis Shows Inflation Reduction Act Will Lead to At Least 49.5% Cut to Cancer Providers Part B Add-On Reimbursements
COA warns Medicare add-on reimbursement cuts in IRA will place extreme pressure on independent practice operations and calls on Congress to act
If the IRA cuts become reality, it will decimate the nation’s cancer care system, threaten patient access, and increase costs.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new analysis shows that the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will cause a minimum 49.5% cut to the Medicare Part B add-on payments to independent, community oncology practices. Oncologists rely on the add-ons for their ability to administer complex chemotherapy drugs and they are warning that the IRA cuts will place extreme financial pressure on practices who are already struggling from Medicare payment cuts and record inflation. If Congress does not fix the IRA to avoid these cuts, it will push community oncology practices to close, driving more cancer care into the expensive hospital setting increasing patient costs and government spending.
— Ted Okon, COA
The independent analysis, conducted by Avalere Health for the Community Oncology Alliance (COA), looked at the potential impact on Medicare Part B drug add-on payments as a result of IRA pricing negotiations between drug companies and the government, which would be implemented for the top Part B drugs that could be selected for negotiation, starting in 2028.
- Click here to read the Avalere analysis “IRA Medicare Part B Negotiation Shifts Financial Risk to Physicians.”
Avalere found that the Part B add-on reimbursement for oncology providers, once the IRA was implemented, would fall by at least 49.4% and as much as 63.8%. They modeled the possible change in add-on Part B payments based on two scenarios: using the automatic statutory reductions that are clearly defined in the IRA legislative text as a ceiling high “maximum fair price” (MFP); and using a potential floor price under a “cost recovery model” that would further lower reimbursements.
Today, providers are reimbursed by Medicare for Part B drugs at Average Sales Price (ASP), the average cost of the drug, plus an additional 6% add-on payment to cover a range of fixed and variable overhead costs. (It is important to remember that the 6% add-on payment is actually 4.3% after mandatory Medicare sequestration cuts.) In oncology, the add-on payment covers infrastructure and staff costs related to drug procurement, storage, mixing, and disposal, among other things. It is important to understand that the ASP drug cost is largely fixed. Practices rely on the add-on variable payment to cover all drug-associated procurement and handling costs, none of which will be reduced – and in fact, are increasing due to the current staff and materials inflation pressures.
Under the IRA, the add-on payment that providers receive will be based on the negotiated MFP price of the drug, which will be significantly lower than current ASP. This is the result of the way that the IRA is operationalized.
COA is calling on Congress to fix the IRA language so that drug manufacturers directly rebate the negotiated MFP to the government and not touch the ASP, which is also the basis for commercial drug reimbursement. There is already a precedent in the Medicaid Drug Rebate Program (MDRP), which has had manufacturers successfully rebate the government directly for Medicaid drug purchases for more than 30 years. Doing this does not put unnecessary financial risk on independent physicians. If Congress does not fix the IRA to avoid these cuts, it will push community oncology practices to close, driving more cancer care into the expensive hospital setting, increasing patient costs and government spending.
“Community oncology practices are currently facing unprecedented pressures from increased costs due to COVID, severe inflation, sequester cuts, and reduced Medicare reimbursement. They simply cannot shoulder what would be a historic 50% cut to Medicare drug reimbursement,” said Ted Okon, executive director of COA. “If the IRA cuts become reality, it will decimate the nation’s cancer care system, threaten patient access, and increase costs. Congress must act or Americans with cancer and other serious diseases are going to see health care costs go up, not down.”
To read the full Avalere analysis of the IRA impact on providers visit https://avalere.com/insights/ira-medicare-part-b-negotiation-shifts-financial-risk-to-physicians.
About the Community Oncology Alliance: The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for community oncology practices and, most importantly, the patients they serve. COA is the only organization dedicated solely to community oncology where the majority of Americans with cancer are treated. The mission of COA is to ensure that patients with cancer receive quality, affordable, and accessible cancer care in their own communities. More than 1.5 million people in the United States are diagnosed with cancer each year and deaths from the disease have been steadily declining due to earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment. Learn more about COA at communityoncology.org.
Drew Lovejoy
Community Oncology Alliance
