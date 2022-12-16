Andrew Van Noy Conducts CEO Conversation with University of Oklahoma Geothermal Expert

DeepPower CEO Andrew Van Noy sits down for a conversation with Dr. Saeed Salehi, a leading geothermal drilling technology expert from the University of Oklahoma

Dr. Salehi, Associate Professor, Mewbourne Professorship in Petroleum Engineering, has an extensive background in geological engineering. He previously worked as a drilling and well engineer in the oil & gas industry and has more than ten year’s academic experience teaching and delivering university and industry customized courses.

During the conversation, Dr. Salehi revealed more about how he and his team intend to drill deep enough to reach superhot rock. Also, Dr. Salehi made it clear that notwithstanding the complexities involved with this challenge, drilling to the superhot rock level has the potential to supply all the clean energy we need. A single well has the potential to produce at least 50 megawatts of geothermal power.

Andrew Van Noy, CEO of DeepPower, commented, “Dr Salehi and I have spoken many times in the past, including many discussions about our sponsored research project at the University of Oklahoma. However, during this CEO conversation, I learned more about how his experience in the traditional oil and gas engineering space will give us a real head start ahead. If you watch the conversation, you can’t help but be impressed with his depth of knowledge and his enthusiasm and passion for this mission.”

Deep Power is developing a breakthrough drilling technology to access Earth’s unlimited source of green geothermal energy. The Earth’s molten core is as hot as the Sun and harnessing just 0.1% of that heat energy can power humanity for 2 million years. Previous generations of drilling technology cannot go deep enough to make geothermal cost effective. We are developing a suite of advanced low-cost, high-temperature and high-pressure drilling systems to boldly go where no humans have gone before. The deeper we go the more energy we can unleash. Unlike large area solar and wind farms, a 9-inch hole by 5 miles deep can produce the same amount of power as 320 acres of solar panels. Like a power plug into the Earth, we aim to provide every city, state, and country direct and independent access to this “holy grail” source of eternal green energy.

