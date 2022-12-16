Submit Release
Mesa Laboratories, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Results on February 6, 2023

/EIN News/ -- LAKEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will issue a press release with financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 at approximately 8:00 A.M. Eastern time on Monday, February 6, 2023.

About Mesa Laboratories, Inc.

Mesa is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of life science tools and critical quality control solutions for regulated applications in the pharmaceutical, healthcare and medical device industries. Mesa offers products and services through four divisions (Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, Clinical Genomics, and Calibration Solutions) to help our customers ensure product integrity, increase patient and worker safety, and improve the quality of life throughout the world.

For more information about the Company, please visit its website at www.mesalabs.com


CONTACT: Gary Owens; President and CEO, or John Sakys; CFO, both of Mesa Laboratories, Inc., +1-303-987-8000

