District of Columbia Unemployment Rate Improves to 4.6 Percent in November

(Washington, DC) – The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services reported today that the seasonally adjusted preliminary unemployment rate was 4.6 percent in November 2022; this was a decrease of 0.2 percentage points from the revised October 2022 rate of 4.8 percent.



“The District economy continues to reflect the city’s growth as we remain committed to connecting DC residents to in demand jobs that lead to sustainable careers,” said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. The District’s preliminary November job estimates show an increase of 4,100 jobs, for a total of 778,200 jobs in the District. The private sector increased by 4,400 jobs. The public sector decreased by 300 jobs. The numbers are drawn from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) through its monthly survey of the District of Columbia’s employers.



The number of employed District residents decreased by 2,700, from 362,000 in October 2022 to 359,300 in November 2022. The civilian labor force for the District decreased by 3,500 from 380,200 in October 2022 to 376,700 in November 2022. The labor force participation rate declined by 0.5 percentage points from 72.5 percent in October 2022 to 72.0 percent in November 2022.



Employment Overview

Manufacturing sector remained the same, after remaining the same in the prior month. With employment at 1,100 jobs, jobs have remained the same or 0% from a year ago.

Mining, Logging and Construction sector decreased by 100, after decreasing by 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 14,900 jobs, jobs decreased by 500 or 3.25 percent from a year ago.

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector increased by 1,100, after increasing by 200 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 32,100 jobs, jobs increased by 1,100 or 3.55 percent from a year ago.

Information sector increased by 200 jobs, after increasing by 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 19,600 jobs, jobs decreased by 200 jobs or 1.01 percent for a year ago.

Financial Activities sector decreased by 100 jobs, after remaining the same in the prior month. With employment at 26,600 jobs, jobs decreased by 1,100 jobs or 3.97 percent from a year ago.

Professional and Business Services sector increased by 1,100 jobs, after an increase of 700 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 177,300 jobs, jobs increased by 3,800 or 2.19 percent from a year ago.

Educational and Health Services sector decreased by 200 jobs, after increasing by 3,200 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 126,800 jobs, jobs increased by 4,700 or 3.85 percent from a year ago.

Leisure and Hospitality sector increased by 2,000 jobs, after an increase of 500 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 72,100 jobs, jobs increased by 10,300 or 16.67 percent from a year ago.

Other Services sector increased by 400 jobs, after an increase of 1000 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 75,100 jobs, jobs increased by 4,100 or 5.77 percent from a year ago.



Labor Force Overview

v The number of employed District residents decreased by 2,700 over the month to 359,300. The civilian labor force decreased by 3,500 to 376,700.

v One year ago, total employment was 361,000 and the civilian labor force was 384,500.





NOTES: The November 2022 final and December 2022 preliminary unemployment rates, will be released on Tuesday January 24, 2023. Historical jobs and labor force estimates for the District of Columbia and detailed labor market information is available



Technical Notes: Estimates of industry employment and unemployment levels are determined through the use of two different monthly surveys.



Industry employment data is derived from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) survey, a monthly survey of business establishments conducted by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) of the US Department of Labor, which provides estimates of employment, hours, and earnings data broken down by industry for the nation as a whole, all states, and most major metropolitan areas (often referred to as the “establishment” survey).



Resident employment and unemployment data are mainly derived from the District’s portion of the national Current Population Survey (CPS), a household survey conducted each month by the US Census Bureau under contract with BLS, which provides input to the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program (often referred to as the “household” survey).



Both industry and household estimates are revised each month based on additional information from updated survey reports compiled by BLS. In addition, these estimates are benchmarked (revised) annually based on actual counts from the District’s Unemployment Compensation Law administrative records and other data.

Data reflects 2021 annual benchmark revisions.

Industry employment data is not seasonally adjusted.