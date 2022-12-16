Multipolar Development Corporation Early Modeling Success Paving Way for New Direct Current Electric Machine Prototype
Multi-Polar Machines Improve Electric Vehicle Operation, Performance, and Efficiency
Multipolar moves us into a truly digital machine age – an advanced machine without many of the inherent inefficiencies and limitations of classic electromagnetic energy conversion.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multipolar Development Corporation (MDC) an electrical engineering company announced a key design milestone in the development of its novel Multi-Polar Technology™ electric vehicle (EV) propulsion enhancement system. Models are proving that MDC’s patented technology will improve efficiencies in overall performance and range of operation, particularly in large consumer vehicle trucks and commercial transport vehicles.
MDC engineers and partners are completing a finite element method (FEM) model for a 10 kW 2 kV prototype direct current (DC) electric machine that demonstrates the ability to operate at higher DC voltages and without the need for a commutator.
“Multi-Polar represents one of the single greatest incremental improvements in motor technology I have seen in more than 25 years,” stated engineering expert and MDC team member Arie Hirshbein, “I am thrilled and excited to be part of the development team at this early stage.”
“The machine analyzed could be operated like a one-phase brushless machine, providing an advantage in control that could provide flexibility at different operating points of the motor. Without a need for rare earth permanent magnets, Multipolar technology provides a huge advantage in the performance of the motor and avoids supply chain and environmental issues associated with permanent magnets currently utilized,” Hirshbein continued.
“Since the failure and maintenance of commutators have made higher power of DC electric machines impractical, the success of our model bodes well for its future in an industrial setting,” stated Multipolar inventor Shaun McCutcheon. “The Multi-Polar design is expected to allow high motor torque performance, including a high starting torque, making it suitable for heavy industrial applications and large electric vehicles (EV’s).”
“The modeling is paving the way for us to demonstrate and prove the gains in overall system efficiency that our technology achieves through a physical prototype. We are designing a prototype based on the current computer models and showcasing the significant practical use of the technology,” McCutcheon continued.
MDC technology modeling employs an advanced software and firmware-based control system that adjusts the polarity and the magnetic field strength of each electromagnetic pole within an electric motor or generator to achieve the desired operation. The control system relies on sensor data about the position and speed of the rotor to optimize pole parameters in real-time to enhance performance.
The FEM model simulates 42 and 78 poles within a rotating machine and provides a numerical solution for the electromagnetic fields and relevant voltages. Recent simulations achieved rectification of generator output exceeding 2000 V DC at speed with no brushes or commutator in the model, resulting in a significant proof of concept for the design.
Multi-Polar motors will require fewer external drive components as the speed and torque are managed directly by the advanced control system. Unlike standard DC brushless machines, they will require only two power connections.
The wide range of operational speeds at full power – owing to the ability to change the number of poles virtually – will allow MDC’s machines to be repurposed through software and firmware changes rather than being replaced or redesigned. The advanced control system will also be able to compensate for efficiency losses due to mechanical imperfections or damage.
“Multipolar moves us into a truly digital machine age – an advanced machine without many of the inherent inefficiencies and limitations of classic electromagnetic energy conversion,” McCutcheon explained. “The modeling proves our technology has the potential to shock the EV industry and advance it to a new level of efficiency and performance.”
Multipolar Development Corporation is an Austin, TX-based S-Corp comprised of energy, electric, and automotive engineering experts.
