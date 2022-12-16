December 16, 2022

Inaugural Celebration to be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023

The Inauguration of Governor Janet T. Mills will take place on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. at the Augusta Civic Center in Augusta.

The Maine Constitution prescribes that the inauguration of the governor occurs every four years on the first Wednesday after the first Tuesday of January. Senate President Troy Jackson will administer the Oath of Office.

The Inaugural Ceremony is open to the public. Tickets are free and may be reserved on a first-come, first-serve basis by visiting: www.janetmills.com/rsvp.

An Inaugural Celebration will take place the next day – on Thursday, January 5, 2023, from 7:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. – also at the Augusta Civic Center. Consistent with past practice, the Inaugural Celebration will be by invitation-only.

Additional details for both the Inaugural Ceremony and Inaugural Celebration will be released in the coming weeks.

Governor Janet T. Mills is Maine’s first woman governor. In her historic reelection victory, she earned more votes than any governor in Maine history. She is the first governor since 1970 to be elected with a majority of the votes for both terms in office.