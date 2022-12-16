YES Communities Volunteers to Staff Mission Arlington Christmas Store

/EIN News/ -- Denver, Colorado, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This month, YES Communities team members will staff the Mission Arlington Christmas Store, where parents can shop for the holiday season free of charge.

Team members will assist in stocking shelves, delivering bicycles, assisting shoppers, and gift wrapping. In addition to providing gifts for children, parents also receive a gift upon exiting the store. Mission Arlington sees between 25,000-30,000 shoppers each year. This is the 8th consecutive year that YES team members have donated paid time off volunteering at Mission Arlington.

“We are honored to participate and spread some holiday cheer at Mission Arlington Christmas Store again this year. It is a joy to help families and brighten the holidays for so many local kids. Not even a foot of snow will stop us from giving back to our local community,” said Andrew Carver, Community Manager of South Arlington Estates.

Each year, every YES Communities staff member is given eight hours of paid time off to be used for volunteer work through the YES We Care program. In 2022, YES team members have contributed 5,000 hours of paid volunteer time through various causes and projects.

