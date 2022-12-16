Lindley-Myers elected President of the NAIC

Jefferson City, Mo. – Members of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) elected officers for 2023 this week during the closing activities of its Fall 2022 National Meeting in Tampa, FL.

Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance Director Chlora Lindley-Myers was elected President for the 2023 term. She is the first woman of color to hold the position since the NAIC was founded in 1871.

“I am excited to take on this challenge and yet humbled by the faith my fellow NAIC members have shown by electing me,” said Lindley-Myers. “While it’s taken over 150 years for the NAIC to have a woman of color leading the organization, I have high hopes that this first step will open the door to many qualified women of color to follow me. We have a great deal of work to do for our consumers. I am eager to work with my fellow Commissioners, Directors, and Superintendents to ensure that work is done well.”

Lindley-Myers was appointed director of the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance on March 6, 2017. She has nearly forty years of regulatory experience and has served in several senior positions in the legislative, judicial, and executive branches of government. In addition to Missouri, she has worked for the Kentucky Department of Insurance, the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance, and the NAIC. Lindley-Myers is licensed to practice law in various states, including Missouri. She has been awarded the NAIC’s Robert Dineen Award and the Al Greer Award. She currently serves on the following NAIC Executive Committees: Audit Committee (Chair); Special Executive Committee on Race and Insurance (Co-Vice Chair) Financial Stability Executive Task Force; Government Relations Executive Leadership Council; Innovation and Technology Executive Task Force; Long-Term Care Insurance Executive Task Force; Internal Administration (EX 1) Subcommittee; and the Information Systems (EX 1) Task Force.