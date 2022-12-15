Submit Release
Grant Funding for Medicaid Home and Community-Based Services Tops $17 Million

Today the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announces the final 26 awardees for the Medicaid home and community-based services (HCBS) grant opportunity. A total of $17.3 million for 69 organizations will fund activities that improve services for people who are older or have a disability, helping them remain in their home or community. Previously, DHS announced the initial $12 million in funding for 43 organizations. The additional $5.3 million in awards marks the completion of the first round of funding made possible by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

“Direct care workers see firsthand what quality care means to those who need it,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “This funding will help improve the lives of thousands of people by ensuring quality and innovation in our home and community-based services, as well as help the caregivers who deliver these vital services.”

Projects will impact members of Wisconsin’s Medicaid long-term care programs, like Family Care, IRIS (Include, Respect, I Self-Direct), the Children’s Long-Term Support Program, and others. Grantees also aim to support the workers who provide care for members. Project objectives span several categories, such as:

  • Increasing access to home and community-based services
  • Expanding the direct care workforce
  • Strengthening services in response to the COVID-19 pandemic
  • Improving the financial stability of providers
  • Reforming long-term services and supports

DHS has awarded and distributed the ARPA funds geographically across the state in both urban and rural areas to support diverse organizations and populations. Awardees will use creative ways to make a positive impact on the vital workers who care for older adults and those who have disabilities. Visit the DHS grant opportunities webpage to learn more about the first round of funding awardees.

