Digital stadium to commemorate the 6500 migrant workers lost during FIFA World Cup construction
EINPresswire.com/ -- Victims of labor exploitation during the 2022 FIFA World Cup stadiums construction will be commemorated in a digital stadium set to launch on the day of the finals - the 18th of December which happens to also be International Migrants Day. The virtual stadium will feature nameplates and the flags of some of the 6500 documented workers who lost their lives during the construction of the FIFA World Cup stadiums in Qatar. The digital stadium can be seen at www.the6500stadium.com.
Each year, a massive number of migrant workers are sent to work in construction. A multi-country investigation led by The Guardian has revealed an example of such massive migrant workforce export: in the 10 years since Qatar was awarded the right to host the World Cup more than 6500 workers reportedly lost their lives building the stadiums and related infrastructure. None of the family members of the migrant interviewed received any compensation from Qatar.
The total death toll is significantly higher, as these figures do not include deaths from a number of countries that send large numbers of workers to Qatar. Deaths that occurred in the final months of 2020 are also not included. The skyrocketing number of exploited workers for construction purposes for the 2022 FIFA World Cup is a direct result of inadequate labor conditions for migrant workers. Away from Qatar's soccer stadiums, the World Cup is watched in much less alluring surroundings by the migrant workers who have labored to make the tournament possible, as many of them cannot afford the ticket prices.
To pay tribute to the migrant workers lost during the 2022 FIFA World Cup construction for this year’s International Migrants Day, the new awareness campaign, launched by Bulgaria-based communication and creative collective d:istinkt and proof. and supported by Amnesty International Bulgaria aims to preserve their names digitally for eternity and spread the message against migrant worker exploitation.
Toma Valentinov Petkov
