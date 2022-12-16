Houston Personal Injury Firm, the Law Office of Shane R. Kadlec, Welcomes New Associate Attorney

Ngo's areas of focus include motor vehicle accidents, particularly commercial trucking accidents, premises liability issues such as slip-and-falls, and wrongful death. The firm hopes that having Ngo join the team will allow it to better serve clients experiencing these serious legal issues.

HOUSTON (PRWEB) December 16, 2022

The Law Office of Shane R. Kadlec is pleased to welcome associate attorney Chris Ngo to the firm. Attorney Ngo will continue to focus his practice on personal injury cases. His proven record as a winning trial attorney in both state and federal courts makes him an excellent addition to Kadlec's team of experienced lawyers.

Ngo's areas of focus include motor vehicle accidents, particularly commercial trucking accidents, premises liability issues such as slip-and-falls, and wrongful death. His experience with complex commercial litigation offers him a unique perspective on product liability cases. He also uniquely focuses on maritime and off-shore injuries, industrial accidents, and explosions. The firm hopes that having Ngo join the team will allow it to better serve clients experiencing these serious legal issues.

Ngo is also an active member of the legal community. He is a member of the Asian American Bar Association and is currently involved in The Garland Walker Inns of Court. Locally, he boasts memberships in the Houston Trial Lawyers Association and the Texas Trial Lawyers Association. He has been an outstanding personal injury attorney since graduating from the University of California Davis Thomas Jefferson School of Law.

Additionally, Ngo is bilingual, speaking English and Vietnamese. The Law Office of Shane R. Kadlec looks forward to providing high-quality representation to members of its local Vietnamese-speaking community without the need for a translator.

About The Law Office of Shane R. Kadlec

The Law Office of Shane R. Kadlec is a personal injury law firm based in Houston, Texas. The firm serves clients with a wide variety of personal injury cases, including car accidents, medical malpractice, defective product injuries, and catastrophic injury cases. The firm also has a niche business and civil litigation practice.

To learn more about The Law Office of Shane R. Kadlec or to contact its attorneys, please visit: https://www.injurylawyerhouston.com/



For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/houston_personal_injury_firm_the_law_office_of_shane_r_kadlec_welcomes_new_associate_attorney/prweb19079113.htm