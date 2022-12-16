Canada continues to support Indigenous groups across the country to advance self-determination and rebuild their nations

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - As part of Canada's work to renew relationships with Indigenous Peoples, the Government will support Indigenous groups working to rebuild their nations or Inuit communities—in a manner that responds to their unique needs and priorities. This was a key recommendation of the Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples and is an objective outlined in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations, announced that 25 Indigenous groups in Canada were successful applicants for the 2022–23 Nation Rebuilding Program, which supports activities to advance self-determination, constitution development, and community engagement and consultation.

Approved projects will support initiatives in the Atlantic provinces, Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, the Northwest Territories and the Yukon. Some examples of funded proposals include:

Research and community engagement activities for nationwide dialogue among the Mi'kmaq in Prince Edward Island ;

; The development and incorporation of traditional systems alongside modern governance strategies among groups of nations in British Columbia ;

; Supporting the reconstitution and strengthening of nations reclaiming their traditional identities after historic wrongful amalgamations in Saskatchewan ; and

; and Supporting increased unity and citizen engagement for Indigenous communities in the Yukon .

The Nation Rebuilding Program will help advance reconciliation and self-determination for Indigenous Peoples, improve well-being and economic prosperity, and develop healthier and more sustainable communities. The Government of Canada will continue to support Indigenous communities from across the country as they advance their priorities, the way they see fit.

Quotes

"Supporting Indigenous groups through programming such as nation rebuilding allows each nation to respond to the unique needs and priorities of their communities. We will continue to work with Indigenous Peoples across the country to advance reconciliation and support their right to self-determination."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations

Quick Facts

Nation Rebuilding Program funding has been made available for five years, starting in 2018–19. All funded proposals support capacity development, as well as nation-rebuilding activities that include more than one Indigenous group of the same nation.

The call for proposals for 2022–2023 resulted in 25 funded projects, some of which are multi-year. The total amount of funding available for this program over five years is $100 million, averaging approximately $20 million per fiscal year to be distributed across the country.

per fiscal year to be distributed across the country. This is the fifth and final year of funding that has been budgeted to the Nation Rebuilding Program.

The Nation Rebuilding Program is undergoing a review process to assess how best to meet the future needs of this program and its recipients.

An anticipatory call for proposals is now open to eligible First Nations, Inuit and Métis groups seeking to rebuild their nations. Applicants will be contacted after the program review process is complete.

Associated Links

Nation Rebuilding Program

Nation Rebuilding Program Guidelines

Anticipatory Nation Rebuilding Program Application 2023-2024

Contributions to support the Nation Rebuilding Program

2021-22 Selected Nation Rebuilding projects

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

Twitter: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.cirnac.gc.ca/RSS

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada