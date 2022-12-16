Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,427 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 323,112 in the last 365 days.

Media advisory - Canada's top 10 weather stories of 2022

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that Senior Climatologist David Phillips and Physical Science Specialist Chantal McCartin will present Canada's top 10 weather stories of 2022.

This year's event will be offered simultaneously in English and French. David Phillips will present in English and Chantal McCartin in French.

Please note that Environment and Climate Change Canada Media Relations will not be arranging media interviews on this subject until after the event concludes.

Event:            Virtual presentation and media availability via Zoom
Date:              Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Time:             1:30 p.m. (EST)

Media must register for the question and answer period, indicating their preferred language. A link to the webinar, dial-in information and further details will be provided upon registration.

The presentation portion of this virtual event will also be live-streamed on the Environment and Climate Change Canada Weather Facebook and Twitter pages.

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Weather Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/16/c0237.html

You just read:

Media advisory - Canada's top 10 weather stories of 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.