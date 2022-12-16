Media advisory - Canada's top 10 weather stories of 2022

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that Senior Climatologist David Phillips and Physical Science Specialist Chantal McCartin will present Canada's top 10 weather stories of 2022.

This year's event will be offered simultaneously in English and French. David Phillips will present in English and Chantal McCartin in French.

Please note that Environment and Climate Change Canada Media Relations will not be arranging media interviews on this subject until after the event concludes.

Event: Virtual presentation and media availability via Zoom

Date: Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Time: 1:30 p.m. (EST)

Media must register for the question and answer period, indicating their preferred language. A link to the webinar, dial-in information and further details will be provided upon registration.

The presentation portion of this virtual event will also be live-streamed on the Environment and Climate Change Canada Weather Facebook and Twitter pages.

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Weather Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada