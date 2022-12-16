OFFICIAL OPENING OF PHASE II OF VILLA DU PARC-DE-LA-PAIX: 48 NEW SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING UNITS FOR SENIORS IN DRUMMONDVILLE

DRUMMONDVILLE, QC, Dec. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - The Governments of Canada and Quebec are proud to take part in the official opening of Phase II of Villa du Parc-de-la-Paix in Drummondville. This 48-unit building for semi-independent seniors required a total investment of more than $15.7 million.

The Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ) contributed over $5.3 million to the project through its AccèsLogis Québec program, in addition to securing the mortgage loan for the project developer, the Office d'habitation Drummond. The federal government contributed over $2.9 million through the National Housing Co-investment Fund (NHCF). The deployment of the NHCF in Quebec is governed by the Canada-Quebec Housing Agreement.

The City of Drummondville, for its part, allocated more than $2.6 million to the construction of the building. In addition, the tenants of 38 of the 48 units will be eligible for the SHQ's Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they won't spend more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance of nearly $654,000 over five years is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Drummondville (10%).

Quotes:

"Our investments in social and affordable housing reach all regions of Quebec and benefit all people with special needs. This financial assistance of more than $5.3 million will provide low-income seniors with a safe and comfortable home. This is another concrete example of our government's efforts to ensure that more Quebecers can enjoy a quality living environment." – France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Through the National Housing Co-investment Fund, our government is investing in affordable housing here in Drummondville and across Canada to improve the quality of life for those who need it most. Today's investment will help the most vulnerable people, including seniors, overcome barriers to housing. This is one of the ways our government continues to ensure that no one is left behind." - The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, and Minister responsible for CMHC

"The creation of these 48 new social and affordable housing units for semi-independent seniors is excellent news for the entire Centre-du-Québec region. These new tenants will be able to enjoy a space that's adapted to their needs and that allows them to continue living close to their loved ones." – André Lamontagne, Quebec Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food and Minister Responsible for the Centre-du-Québec Region

"I congratulate everyone involved in completing the Villa du Parc-de-la-Paix project, as well as their partners. Thanks to this second phase, 48 seniors in our community will be able to live in a peaceful environment. These people paved the way for us. We owe them the greatest respect. One great way to show it is to provide them with a pleasant and enjoyable living environment in a community that welcomes them with open arms." – Sébastien Schneeberger, MNA for Drummond–Bois-Francs

"Our government is determined to work with Quebec to design and implement local housing solutions. This investment helps seniors in Drummondville access safe and affordable housing that meets their needs." – Élisabeth Brière, MP for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

"The City of Drummondville is at the forefront of solving the housing crisis that affects our territory, and our involvement in the Villa du Parc-de-la-Paix project, as well as other initiatives, is concrete proof of this. We are pleased to see that the collaboration of our three levels of government has contributed to the realization of this magnificent project. Here at the City, we will continue to work towards this goal, because housing is a matter of dignity, safety and inclusion." - Stéphanie Lacoste, Mayor of Drummondville

"These are seniors with modest incomes who will be able to live in a healthy and dignified manner, without compromising their safety. We are pleased to offer them a living environment that will meet their needs of today, but also those of the future, notably through housing designed to adapt to the reduced mobility of those living here. The Office d'habitation Drummond is proud to contribute to the improvement of social and affordable housing on the Drummondville territory. This project is part of a strong desire to offer each citizen the possibility of housing with dignity at a cost that respects his or her financial capacity." - Sylvain St-Onge, vice-president of the Office d'habitation Drummond

Highlights:

Phase I of Villa du Parc-de-la-Paix already offered 36 units for semi-independent seniors. The two buildings are connected and are also attached to low-rental housing (LRH) units.

The new open-concept kitchen and dining area developed in Phase II offers stunning views and is now ready to be enjoyed by all Villa du Parc-de-la-Paix tenants and by the semi-independent seniors living in the attached LRHs.

