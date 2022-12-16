Submit Release
Trillium Announces Benjamin Baller to Be New Managing Director of Trading

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillium Trading, a leading proprietary trading firm headquartered in New York City, announces Benjamin (Ben) Baller to be appointed as Managing Director of Trading, effective January 2023. Baller will oversee trading operations and further develop the analytics department and trader training programs. Since joining the firm in 2008, Baller has been an integral part of the Trillium team and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience as a trader and a trainer. 

"I'm thrilled to have such an incredible opportunity," commented Baller, "I'm committed to providing the support, resources, and training necessary to take our already amazing traders to the next level, and together, I'm confident we can push Trillium to new heights." 

Baller will immediately look to augment the trading operation by focusing on analytics and hopes to energize the firm through open and transparent collaboration across all levels. With support from a management team committed to investing in all its traders, and a group of highly skilled, in-house technologists, the firm expects this role to be instrumental to the development of its junior traders and future recruiting initiatives. 

Lee Maschler, Founder of Trillium, added, "Ben's unwavering commitment to enhancing Trillium's Trading department, with special emphasis on optimizing trader development and experience, will greatly bolster Trillium's ongoing success and reputation as one of the best places to trade."

About Trillium 

Trillium is a leading proprietary trading firm committed to providing traders with long and lucrative careers. By funding all trading with the firm's capital and investing more in training and technology than any competing firm, Trillium is the place where traders can reach their highest potential. Trillium is headquartered in New York City, with additional trading floors in Chicago and Miami. To learn more about Trillium, visit www.trlm.com.

