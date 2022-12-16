Submit Release
HCTTF Statement in Support of the Preserving Patient Access to Value Based Care Act

The Task Force released a statement in appreciation of Senators Barrasso and Whitehouse for introducing bipartisan legislation to extend the 5% AAPM bonus.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Health Care Transformation Task Force Executive Director Jeff Micklos issued the following statement:
The Health Care Transformation Task Force expresses deep appreciation to Senators John Barrasso (R-WY) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) for introducing their bipartisan legislation to extend important incentives that are helping modernize the Medicare program to better focus on providing patient-focused, high-value care. The Preserving Patient Access to Value Based Care Act extends for two years the vital bonus payments for health care providers who participate in Advanced Alternative Payment Models (AAPMs) and preserves reasonable thresholds for AAPM participation. These incentive payments allow participating providers to invest in care coordination and other initiatives designed to ensure patients receive the right care, in the right place, at the right time, thereby fundamentally changing our current volume-based system.

The Task Force urges Congress to act this year to keep in place these incentive payments as well as the current reasonable AAPM participation standards.

