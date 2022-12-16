Submit Release
December 16, 2022 - With Latest Employment Report, Texas Achieves More Than One Full Year of Employment Highs

December 16, 2022

AUSTIN - In November 2022, Texas added a total of 33,600 jobs to reach 13,672,900, one year after first hitting an all-time high and surpassing the pre-pandemic jobs count in November 2021. The Texas economy added 657,600 positions annually while the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 4.0 percent in November.

“Texas continues to set employment records thanks to our growing workforce and world-class employers,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “The growth we’ve seen in the Lone Star State in the past year leads the nation.”

Leisure and Hospitality led job growth in November with 20,200 positions added, followed by Education and Health Services, which grew by 5,400 jobs. Also of note, Mining and Logging employment added 3,800 jobs over the month and expanded by 22.7 percent since November 2021.

“The extraordinary job growth we’ve seen over the past years shows that Texas continues to be the best place for business,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “In addition, TWC continues to be a support system for our Texas employers, large and small, by providing resources to keep our economy thriving.”

The Amarillo, Austin-Round Rock and Midland Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA) recorded the lowest unemployment rates among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 2.8 percent each in November, followed by College Station-Bryan and Lubbock at 3.1 percent each, then Abilene and San Angelo both at 3.2 percent.

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.

The Texas Labor Market & Career Information Data for December is scheduled to be released on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. (CST).

Civilian Labor Force Estimates for Texas Metropolitan Statistical Areas Not Seasonally Adjusted (In Thousands)
  November 2022 October 2022 November 2021
C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate
United States 164,272.0 158,749.0 5,523.0 3.4 164,753.0 159,144.0 5,609.0 3.4 162,099.0 155,797.0 6,302.0 3.9
Texas 14,704.5 14,160.3 544.2 3.7 14,630.7 14,081.1 549.6 3.8 14,393.1 13,742.1 651.0 4.5
Abilene 79.0 76.5 2.5 3.2 78.8 76.2 2.6 3.3 79.8 76.8 3.0 3.7
Amarillo 134.1 130.4 3.7 2.8 133.4 129.6 3.8 2.8 134.4 130.2 4.2 3.1
Austin-Round Rock 1,376.0 1,338.1 37.9 2.8 1,367.4 1,328.8 38.6 2.8 1,341.7 1,299.0 42.6 3.2
Beaumont-Port Arthur 165.9 155.9 9.9 6.0 165.3 155.6 9.7 5.9 165.5 152.6 12.9 7.8
Brownsville-Harlingen 174.6 164.6 9.9 5.7 174.0 164.4 9.7 5.6 174.0 162.4 11.6 6.7
College Station-Bryan 142.1 137.8 4.4 3.1 140.7 136.4 4.3 3.1 140.4 135.7 4.7 3.3
Corpus Christi 202.6 193.3 9.4 4.6 202.5 192.9 9.6 4.8 202.4 190.3 12.1 6.0
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington 4,331.0 4,189.2 141.9 3.3 4,296.8 4,152.5 144.3 3.4 4,180.5 4,015.5 165.0 3.9
Dallas-Plano-Irving MD 2,952.1 2,856.6 95.6 3.2 2,922.2 2,825.2 97.0 3.3 2,833.1 2,722.5 110.6 3.9
Fort Worth-Arlington MD 1,378.9 1,332.6 46.3 3.4 1,374.5 1,327.3 47.2 3.4 1,347.4 1,293.0 54.4 4.0
El Paso 365.2 349.7 15.5 4.2 363.6 347.9 15.7 4.3 368.4 350.1 18.4 5.0
Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land 3,547.6 3,404.6 143.0 4.0 3,539.7 3,395.1 144.5 4.1 3,457.9 3,280.9 177.0 5.1
Killeen-Temple 183.2 175.7 7.6 4.1 182.5 174.7 7.7 4.2 182.5 173.8 8.7 4.8
Laredo 118.5 113.9 4.6 3.8 117.7 113.3 4.4 3.8 117.6 111.8 5.8 5.0
Longview 96.5 92.6 3.9 4.1 96.4 92.4 4.1 4.2 96.2 91.2 4.9 5.1
Lubbock 168.8 163.5 5.3 3.1 168.0 162.7 5.3 3.1 166.9 160.9 5.9 3.6
McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 374.3 350.4 23.9 6.4 368.4 345.9 22.5 6.1 367.2 338.9 28.3 7.7
Midland 104.7 101.8 2.9 2.8 104.0 100.9 3.1 2.9 103.7 99.2 4.4 4.3
Odessa 81.4 78.2 3.3 4.0 81.1 77.7 3.4 4.2 81.0 76.0 5.0 6.2
San Angelo 54.7 53.0 1.8 3.2 54.5 52.7 1.8 3.3 54.8 52.6 2.2 3.9
San Antonio-New Braunfels 1,249.6 1,206.7 43.0 3.4 1,242.7 1,198.9 43.8 3.5 1,221.1 1,170.5 50.5 4.1
Sherman-Denison 67.7 65.4 2.2 3.3 67.4 65.1 2.3 3.4 66.2 63.7 2.5 3.8
Texarkana 63.7 61.3 2.4 3.8 63.8 61.3 2.5 3.9 63.5 60.8 2.7 4.3
Tyler 112.3 108.5 3.9 3.4 111.9 107.9 4.0 3.5 110.9 106.3 4.5 4.1
Victoria 44.1 42.3 1.8 4.0 43.8 42.0 1.8 4.2 44.3 42.0 2.3 5.2
Waco 131.5 127.1 4.4 3.4 131.5 127.0 4.5 3.4 130.6 125.5 5.1 3.9
Wichita Falls 64.4 62.1 2.2 3.5 64.0 61.7 2.3 3.6 63.6 60.9 2.7 4.2
Texas Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment Seasonally Adjusted
INDUSTRY TITLE Nov 2022* Oct 2022 Nov 2021 Oct '22 to Nov '22 Nov '21 to Nov '22
Absolute Change Percent Change Absolute Change Percent Change
Total Nonagricultural 13,672,900  13,639,300  13,015,300  33,600  0.2    657,600  5.1     
Total Private 11,674,500  11,639,900  11,039,400  34,600  0.3    635,100  5.8     
Goods Producing 1,938,500  1,935,400  1,820,000  3,100  0.2    118,500  6.5     
Mining and Logging 228,500  224,700  186,300  3,800  1.7    42,200  22.7     
Construction 776,400  780,300  747,200  -3,900  -0.5    29,200  3.9     
Manufacturing 933,600  930,400  886,500  3,200  0.3    47,100  5.3     
Service Providing 11,734,400  11,703,900  11,195,300  30,500  0.3    539,100  4.8     
Trade, Transportation, and Utilities 2,717,300  2,718,000  2,628,200  -700  0.0    89,100  3.4     
Information 240,400  236,700  214,300  3,700  1.6    26,100  12.2     
Financial Activities 908,800  907,000  851,500  1,800  0.2    57,300  6.7     
Professional and Business Services 2,043,100  2,041,700  1,972,200  1,400  0.1    70,900  3.6     
Education and Health Services 1,842,500  1,837,100  1,753,000  5,400  0.3    89,500  5.1     
Leisure and Hospitality 1,527,500  1,507,300  1,365,000  20,200  1.3    162,500  11.9     
Other Services 456,400  456,700  435,200  -300  -0.1    21,200  4.9     
Government 1,998,400  1,999,400  1,975,900  -1,000  -0.1    22,500  1.1     

#amw

Texas Workforce Commission is a state agency dedicated to helping Texas employers, workers, and communities prosper economically. For details on TWC and its services in coordination with its local workforce development boards network, call 512-463-8942 or visit https://twc.texas.gov/. Subscribe to email updates to receive notifications about TWC programs and services.

December 16, 2022 - With Latest Employment Report, Texas Achieves More Than One Full Year of Employment Highs

