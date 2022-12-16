December 16, 2022 - With Latest Employment Report, Texas Achieves More Than One Full Year of Employment Highs
AUSTIN - In November 2022, Texas added a total of 33,600 jobs to reach 13,672,900, one year after first hitting an all-time high and surpassing the pre-pandemic jobs count in November 2021. The Texas economy added 657,600 positions annually while the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 4.0 percent in November.
“Texas continues to set employment records thanks to our growing workforce and world-class employers,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “The growth we’ve seen in the Lone Star State in the past year leads the nation.”
Leisure and Hospitality led job growth in November with 20,200 positions added, followed by Education and Health Services, which grew by 5,400 jobs. Also of note, Mining and Logging employment added 3,800 jobs over the month and expanded by 22.7 percent since November 2021.
“The extraordinary job growth we’ve seen over the past years shows that Texas continues to be the best place for business,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “In addition, TWC continues to be a support system for our Texas employers, large and small, by providing resources to keep our economy thriving.”
The Amarillo, Austin-Round Rock and Midland Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA) recorded the lowest unemployment rates among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 2.8 percent each in November, followed by College Station-Bryan and Lubbock at 3.1 percent each, then Abilene and San Angelo both at 3.2 percent.
Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.
The Texas Labor Market & Career Information Data for December is scheduled to be released on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. (CST).
|November 2022
|October 2022
|November 2021
|C.L.F.
|Emp.
|Unemp.
|Rate
|C.L.F.
|Emp.
|Unemp.
|Rate
|C.L.F.
|Emp.
|Unemp.
|Rate
|United States
|164,272.0
|158,749.0
|5,523.0
|3.4
|164,753.0
|159,144.0
|5,609.0
|3.4
|162,099.0
|155,797.0
|6,302.0
|3.9
|Texas
|14,704.5
|14,160.3
|544.2
|3.7
|14,630.7
|14,081.1
|549.6
|3.8
|14,393.1
|13,742.1
|651.0
|4.5
|Abilene
|79.0
|76.5
|2.5
|3.2
|78.8
|76.2
|2.6
|3.3
|79.8
|76.8
|3.0
|3.7
|Amarillo
|134.1
|130.4
|3.7
|2.8
|133.4
|129.6
|3.8
|2.8
|134.4
|130.2
|4.2
|3.1
|Austin-Round Rock
|1,376.0
|1,338.1
|37.9
|2.8
|1,367.4
|1,328.8
|38.6
|2.8
|1,341.7
|1,299.0
|42.6
|3.2
|Beaumont-Port Arthur
|165.9
|155.9
|9.9
|6.0
|165.3
|155.6
|9.7
|5.9
|165.5
|152.6
|12.9
|7.8
|Brownsville-Harlingen
|174.6
|164.6
|9.9
|5.7
|174.0
|164.4
|9.7
|5.6
|174.0
|162.4
|11.6
|6.7
|College Station-Bryan
|142.1
|137.8
|4.4
|3.1
|140.7
|136.4
|4.3
|3.1
|140.4
|135.7
|4.7
|3.3
|Corpus Christi
|202.6
|193.3
|9.4
|4.6
|202.5
|192.9
|9.6
|4.8
|202.4
|190.3
|12.1
|6.0
|Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington
|4,331.0
|4,189.2
|141.9
|3.3
|4,296.8
|4,152.5
|144.3
|3.4
|4,180.5
|4,015.5
|165.0
|3.9
|Dallas-Plano-Irving MD
|2,952.1
|2,856.6
|95.6
|3.2
|2,922.2
|2,825.2
|97.0
|3.3
|2,833.1
|2,722.5
|110.6
|3.9
|Fort Worth-Arlington MD
|1,378.9
|1,332.6
|46.3
|3.4
|1,374.5
|1,327.3
|47.2
|3.4
|1,347.4
|1,293.0
|54.4
|4.0
|El Paso
|365.2
|349.7
|15.5
|4.2
|363.6
|347.9
|15.7
|4.3
|368.4
|350.1
|18.4
|5.0
|Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land
|3,547.6
|3,404.6
|143.0
|4.0
|3,539.7
|3,395.1
|144.5
|4.1
|3,457.9
|3,280.9
|177.0
|5.1
|Killeen-Temple
|183.2
|175.7
|7.6
|4.1
|182.5
|174.7
|7.7
|4.2
|182.5
|173.8
|8.7
|4.8
|Laredo
|118.5
|113.9
|4.6
|3.8
|117.7
|113.3
|4.4
|3.8
|117.6
|111.8
|5.8
|5.0
|Longview
|96.5
|92.6
|3.9
|4.1
|96.4
|92.4
|4.1
|4.2
|96.2
|91.2
|4.9
|5.1
|Lubbock
|168.8
|163.5
|5.3
|3.1
|168.0
|162.7
|5.3
|3.1
|166.9
|160.9
|5.9
|3.6
|McAllen-Edinburg-Mission
|374.3
|350.4
|23.9
|6.4
|368.4
|345.9
|22.5
|6.1
|367.2
|338.9
|28.3
|7.7
|Midland
|104.7
|101.8
|2.9
|2.8
|104.0
|100.9
|3.1
|2.9
|103.7
|99.2
|4.4
|4.3
|Odessa
|81.4
|78.2
|3.3
|4.0
|81.1
|77.7
|3.4
|4.2
|81.0
|76.0
|5.0
|6.2
|San Angelo
|54.7
|53.0
|1.8
|3.2
|54.5
|52.7
|1.8
|3.3
|54.8
|52.6
|2.2
|3.9
|San Antonio-New Braunfels
|1,249.6
|1,206.7
|43.0
|3.4
|1,242.7
|1,198.9
|43.8
|3.5
|1,221.1
|1,170.5
|50.5
|4.1
|Sherman-Denison
|67.7
|65.4
|2.2
|3.3
|67.4
|65.1
|2.3
|3.4
|66.2
|63.7
|2.5
|3.8
|Texarkana
|63.7
|61.3
|2.4
|3.8
|63.8
|61.3
|2.5
|3.9
|63.5
|60.8
|2.7
|4.3
|Tyler
|112.3
|108.5
|3.9
|3.4
|111.9
|107.9
|4.0
|3.5
|110.9
|106.3
|4.5
|4.1
|Victoria
|44.1
|42.3
|1.8
|4.0
|43.8
|42.0
|1.8
|4.2
|44.3
|42.0
|2.3
|5.2
|Waco
|131.5
|127.1
|4.4
|3.4
|131.5
|127.0
|4.5
|3.4
|130.6
|125.5
|5.1
|3.9
|Wichita Falls
|64.4
|62.1
|2.2
|3.5
|64.0
|61.7
|2.3
|3.6
|63.6
|60.9
|2.7
|4.2
|INDUSTRY TITLE
|Nov 2022*
|Oct 2022
|Nov 2021
|Oct '22 to Nov '22
|Nov '21 to Nov '22
|Absolute Change
|Percent Change
|Absolute Change
|Percent Change
|Total Nonagricultural
|13,672,900
|13,639,300
|13,015,300
|33,600
|0.2
|657,600
|5.1
|Total Private
|11,674,500
|11,639,900
|11,039,400
|34,600
|0.3
|635,100
|5.8
|Goods Producing
|1,938,500
|1,935,400
|1,820,000
|3,100
|0.2
|118,500
|6.5
|Mining and Logging
|228,500
|224,700
|186,300
|3,800
|1.7
|42,200
|22.7
|Construction
|776,400
|780,300
|747,200
|-3,900
|-0.5
|29,200
|3.9
|Manufacturing
|933,600
|930,400
|886,500
|3,200
|0.3
|47,100
|5.3
|Service Providing
|11,734,400
|11,703,900
|11,195,300
|30,500
|0.3
|539,100
|4.8
|Trade, Transportation, and Utilities
|2,717,300
|2,718,000
|2,628,200
|-700
|0.0
|89,100
|3.4
|Information
|240,400
|236,700
|214,300
|3,700
|1.6
|26,100
|12.2
|Financial Activities
|908,800
|907,000
|851,500
|1,800
|0.2
|57,300
|6.7
|Professional and Business Services
|2,043,100
|2,041,700
|1,972,200
|1,400
|0.1
|70,900
|3.6
|Education and Health Services
|1,842,500
|1,837,100
|1,753,000
|5,400
|0.3
|89,500
|5.1
|Leisure and Hospitality
|1,527,500
|1,507,300
|1,365,000
|20,200
|1.3
|162,500
|11.9
|Other Services
|456,400
|456,700
|435,200
|-300
|-0.1
|21,200
|4.9
|Government
|1,998,400
|1,999,400
|1,975,900
|-1,000
|-0.1
|22,500
|1.1
