December 16, 2022 - With Latest Employment Report, Texas Achieves More Than One Full Year of Employment Highs

Date: December 16, 2022

AUSTIN - In November 2022, Texas added a total of 33,600 jobs to reach 13,672,900, one year after first hitting an all-time high and surpassing the pre-pandemic jobs count in November 2021. The Texas economy added 657,600 positions annually while the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 4.0 percent in November.

“Texas continues to set employment records thanks to our growing workforce and world-class employers,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “The growth we’ve seen in the Lone Star State in the past year leads the nation.”

Leisure and Hospitality led job growth in November with 20,200 positions added, followed by Education and Health Services, which grew by 5,400 jobs. Also of note, Mining and Logging employment added 3,800 jobs over the month and expanded by 22.7 percent since November 2021.

“The extraordinary job growth we’ve seen over the past years shows that Texas continues to be the best place for business,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “In addition, TWC continues to be a support system for our Texas employers, large and small, by providing resources to keep our economy thriving.”

The Amarillo, Austin-Round Rock and Midland Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA) recorded the lowest unemployment rates among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 2.8 percent each in November, followed by College Station-Bryan and Lubbock at 3.1 percent each, then Abilene and San Angelo both at 3.2 percent.

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.

The Texas Labor Market & Career Information Data for December is scheduled to be released on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. (CST).

Civilian Labor Force Estimates for Texas Metropolitan Statistical Areas Not Seasonally Adjusted (In Thousands) November 2022 October 2022 November 2021 C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate United States 164,272.0 158,749.0 5,523.0 3.4 164,753.0 159,144.0 5,609.0 3.4 162,099.0 155,797.0 6,302.0 3.9 Texas 14,704.5 14,160.3 544.2 3.7 14,630.7 14,081.1 549.6 3.8 14,393.1 13,742.1 651.0 4.5 Abilene 79.0 76.5 2.5 3.2 78.8 76.2 2.6 3.3 79.8 76.8 3.0 3.7 Amarillo 134.1 130.4 3.7 2.8 133.4 129.6 3.8 2.8 134.4 130.2 4.2 3.1 Austin-Round Rock 1,376.0 1,338.1 37.9 2.8 1,367.4 1,328.8 38.6 2.8 1,341.7 1,299.0 42.6 3.2 Beaumont-Port Arthur 165.9 155.9 9.9 6.0 165.3 155.6 9.7 5.9 165.5 152.6 12.9 7.8 Brownsville-Harlingen 174.6 164.6 9.9 5.7 174.0 164.4 9.7 5.6 174.0 162.4 11.6 6.7 College Station-Bryan 142.1 137.8 4.4 3.1 140.7 136.4 4.3 3.1 140.4 135.7 4.7 3.3 Corpus Christi 202.6 193.3 9.4 4.6 202.5 192.9 9.6 4.8 202.4 190.3 12.1 6.0 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington 4,331.0 4,189.2 141.9 3.3 4,296.8 4,152.5 144.3 3.4 4,180.5 4,015.5 165.0 3.9 Dallas-Plano-Irving MD 2,952.1 2,856.6 95.6 3.2 2,922.2 2,825.2 97.0 3.3 2,833.1 2,722.5 110.6 3.9 Fort Worth-Arlington MD 1,378.9 1,332.6 46.3 3.4 1,374.5 1,327.3 47.2 3.4 1,347.4 1,293.0 54.4 4.0 El Paso 365.2 349.7 15.5 4.2 363.6 347.9 15.7 4.3 368.4 350.1 18.4 5.0 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land 3,547.6 3,404.6 143.0 4.0 3,539.7 3,395.1 144.5 4.1 3,457.9 3,280.9 177.0 5.1 Killeen-Temple 183.2 175.7 7.6 4.1 182.5 174.7 7.7 4.2 182.5 173.8 8.7 4.8 Laredo 118.5 113.9 4.6 3.8 117.7 113.3 4.4 3.8 117.6 111.8 5.8 5.0 Longview 96.5 92.6 3.9 4.1 96.4 92.4 4.1 4.2 96.2 91.2 4.9 5.1 Lubbock 168.8 163.5 5.3 3.1 168.0 162.7 5.3 3.1 166.9 160.9 5.9 3.6 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 374.3 350.4 23.9 6.4 368.4 345.9 22.5 6.1 367.2 338.9 28.3 7.7 Midland 104.7 101.8 2.9 2.8 104.0 100.9 3.1 2.9 103.7 99.2 4.4 4.3 Odessa 81.4 78.2 3.3 4.0 81.1 77.7 3.4 4.2 81.0 76.0 5.0 6.2 San Angelo 54.7 53.0 1.8 3.2 54.5 52.7 1.8 3.3 54.8 52.6 2.2 3.9 San Antonio-New Braunfels 1,249.6 1,206.7 43.0 3.4 1,242.7 1,198.9 43.8 3.5 1,221.1 1,170.5 50.5 4.1 Sherman-Denison 67.7 65.4 2.2 3.3 67.4 65.1 2.3 3.4 66.2 63.7 2.5 3.8 Texarkana 63.7 61.3 2.4 3.8 63.8 61.3 2.5 3.9 63.5 60.8 2.7 4.3 Tyler 112.3 108.5 3.9 3.4 111.9 107.9 4.0 3.5 110.9 106.3 4.5 4.1 Victoria 44.1 42.3 1.8 4.0 43.8 42.0 1.8 4.2 44.3 42.0 2.3 5.2 Waco 131.5 127.1 4.4 3.4 131.5 127.0 4.5 3.4 130.6 125.5 5.1 3.9 Wichita Falls 64.4 62.1 2.2 3.5 64.0 61.7 2.3 3.6 63.6 60.9 2.7 4.2

Texas Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment Seasonally Adjusted INDUSTRY TITLE Nov 2022* Oct 2022 Nov 2021 Oct '22 to Nov '22 Nov '21 to Nov '22 Absolute Change Percent Change Absolute Change Percent Change Total Nonagricultural 13,672,900 13,639,300 13,015,300 33,600 0.2 657,600 5.1 Total Private 11,674,500 11,639,900 11,039,400 34,600 0.3 635,100 5.8 Goods Producing 1,938,500 1,935,400 1,820,000 3,100 0.2 118,500 6.5 Mining and Logging 228,500 224,700 186,300 3,800 1.7 42,200 22.7 Construction 776,400 780,300 747,200 -3,900 -0.5 29,200 3.9 Manufacturing 933,600 930,400 886,500 3,200 0.3 47,100 5.3 Service Providing 11,734,400 11,703,900 11,195,300 30,500 0.3 539,100 4.8 Trade, Transportation, and Utilities 2,717,300 2,718,000 2,628,200 -700 0.0 89,100 3.4 Information 240,400 236,700 214,300 3,700 1.6 26,100 12.2 Financial Activities 908,800 907,000 851,500 1,800 0.2 57,300 6.7 Professional and Business Services 2,043,100 2,041,700 1,972,200 1,400 0.1 70,900 3.6 Education and Health Services 1,842,500 1,837,100 1,753,000 5,400 0.3 89,500 5.1 Leisure and Hospitality 1,527,500 1,507,300 1,365,000 20,200 1.3 162,500 11.9 Other Services 456,400 456,700 435,200 -300 -0.1 21,200 4.9 Government 1,998,400 1,999,400 1,975,900 -1,000 -0.1 22,500 1.1

Texas Workforce Commission is a state agency dedicated to helping Texas employers, workers, and communities prosper economically.