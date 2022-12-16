RE: Vermont Route 116 in St George closed / blocked

Vermont Route 116 has fully re-opened.

Vermont Route 116 in St George, just south of the South Brownell Road is closed due to multiple vehicles being off the road. Tow/recovery vehicles are working to clear the roadway as quickly and safely as possible and this is not expected to be a long-term closure. Specific details on the crashes is not yet available, although no serious injuries have been reported.

Updates will be provided as details are available.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully