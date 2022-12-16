RE: ROADWAY ALERT / RT 100 DUXBURY

The roadway is back open.

From: Eldred, Erika via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Friday, December 16, 2022 8:38 AM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: ROADWAY ALERT / RT 100 DUXBURY

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 100, about a mile north of Harwood Union High School is down to one lane due to a TT unit being stuck on the hill.

This incident is expected to last for foreseen future. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.