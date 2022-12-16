Submit Release
Johnson's Sausage Shoppe Issues Voluntary Recall of Pork Products​

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: December 16, 2022

Contact: Kevin Hoffman, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5005, kevin.hoffman@wisconsin.gov

MADISON, Wis. — Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe in Rio, Wis., is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of packaged pork products sold wholesale, at retail, and at farmers markets. All packages are vacuum-sealed and carry a mark of inspection with establishment No. 293. The affected product includes:

  • Smoked Sliced Deli Ham, 1-lb. packages 
  • Smoked Ham, 1/2-lb. packages
  • Smoked Bacon, 1 ½-lb. packages
  • Uncured Bacon, 1-lb. packages
  • Uncured Pork Deli Ham Sliced, 1-lb. packages
  • Uncured Pork Paddle A Smoked Pork Chop​
  • Smoked Pork Chops
  • Smoked Ham Steak
  • Smoked Pork Hock

The products were sold by Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe, Two Creek Farms (Union Grove, Wis.), Vindicator Brand (Loganville, Wis.) and Wisconsin Meadows (Viroqua, Wis.). 

This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors. Evidence shows that the products may be adulterated. More information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recall classifications is available below and on USDA’s website at www.fsis.usda.gov.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have these products can discard them. Consumers and media with questions about this recall can contact Chris Johnson, Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe, at (920) 382-1166.

USDA Recall Classifications 

Class I
 This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.
Class III This is a situation where use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.

 

