PennDOT Names Winners of Paint the Plow Contest in District 10

​Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is pleased to announce the District 10 regional winner of the Paint the Plow safety outreach contest.



Butler County Area Vocational-Technical School won the "Fan Favorite" award, which was determined by online voting through www.penndot.pa.gov. Keystone High School of Clarion County was the honorable mention.



Members of the public were invited to vote for their favorite plow from nine area high schools that entered in this year's regional contest. Votes were accepted from December 5 -11, 2022. Butler County Area Vocational-Technical School received 1253 votes to win the 2022 "Fan Favorite" honor.



Students from Leechburg Area High School, Knoch High School, Butler County Area Vocational-Technical School, Keystone Jr.-Sr. High School, Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School, United High School, Penns Manor Area High School, Jefferson County DuBois AVTS and Brookville High School participated. During the winter weather season, all the participant's blades will be used to maintain state-owned roadways in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties.



Paint the Plow is a collaborative effort between PennDOT and area high schools aimed at promoting winter driving safety and fostering appreciation for student art programs and creativity. Students are invited to paint a plow blade with an original design based on a provided theme. The 2022 statewide theme is "Put Down the Device in Snow and Ice," which was chosen to draw attention to the need for motorists to give driving their full attention and eliminate distractions, like cell phones, especially during winter weather events.



For more information on PennDOT's winter preparations and additional winter-driving resources for motorists, visit the department's winter website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.gov/District10.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.



# # #







