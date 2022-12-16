Capitol, other state facilities in Bismarck area closed due to ongoing blizzard, hazardous travel conditions

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Capitol and other state facilities in the Bismarck area will be closed today due to the ongoing blizzard and hazardous travel conditions. As of 6:30 a.m., no travel was advised across all of North Dakota, with road closures affecting several major highways.

State government agency operations continue, and state team members are asked to work with their agency leaders to ensure continuity of government, including their ability to work remotely, with safety being the top priority.