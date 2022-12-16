Acme United Corporation Board Approves Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- SHELTON, Conn., Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) declared a cash dividend of 14 cents per share on its outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on January 27, 2023, to stockholders of record on the close of business on January 6, 2023.



ACME UNITED CORPORATION is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only ®, First Aid Central ®, Physicians Care ®, Spill Magic ®, Westcott ®, Clauss ®, Camillus ®, Cuda ®, DMT ®, Med-Nap and Safety Made. For more information, visit www.acmeunited.com .

