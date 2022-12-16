Decorative Laminates Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 10.23 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 4.55% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Decorative Laminates Market.

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, “ Decorative Laminates Market ” By Type (General Purpose, Post Forming), By Raw Material (Plastic Resins, Overlays, Adhesives), By Application (Cabinets, Furniture, Flooring), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Decorative Laminates Market size was valued at USD 7.50 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 10.23 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.55% from 2023 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=25875

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Decorative Laminates Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Decorative Laminates Market Overview

The laminated products that serve primarily as wall paneling or furniture tops are referred to as decorative laminates. There are two different kinds of decorative laminates on the market, high-pressure and low-pressure laminate, depending on the manufacturing process. Low-pressure laminates, also known as plastic laminate, are produced at a pressure of 400 psi, while high-pressure laminates are produced at pressures between 1,200 and 2,000 psi.

Rising disposable income and rising living standards are expected to drive the decorative laminates market in the coming years. Furthermore, the market for decorative laminates is expected to expand in the coming years as a result of rapid urbanisation, rising residential construction, the affordability of decorative laminates, and their environmental friendliness. Low installation and maintenance costs for decorative laminates, as well as characteristics such as scratch resistance, anti-microbial, chemical resistance, and anti-fingerprint, are expected to drive the market.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The “Global Decorative Laminates Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The “Global Decorative Laminates Market” study report will provide valuable insight emphasizing the global market. The major players in the market are Fletcher Building Limited, Greenlam Industries Ltd., Omnova Solutions Inc, Merino Group, Wilsonart International Inc., Fundermax GmbH, Archidply Industries Ltd, Abet Laminati S.P.A., Stylam Industries Ltd., and Panolam Industries International, Inc.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Decorative Laminates Market into Type, Raw Material, Application, and Geography.

Decorative Laminates Market, by Type General Purpose Post forming Special Products Backer

Decorative Laminates Market, by Raw Material Plastic resins Overlays Adhesives Wood substrate

Decorative Laminates Market, by Application Cabinets Furniture Flooring Others

Decorative Laminates Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Glue Laminated Timber Market By End-User Industry (Building And Construction, Architecture), By Application (Floor And Roof Beams, Replacement, Household Framing), By Geography, And Forecast

Laminated Labels Market By Type (Polyester, Polypropylene), By Application (Food & Beverages, Consumer Durables), By Geography, And Forecast

EMI Shielding Market By Components (EMI Shielding Tapes And Laminates, Conductive Coatings And Paints), By End-User Industry (Consumer Electronics, Telecom And IT), By Geography, And Forecast

Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates Market By Product (Low-Pressure Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates, High-Pressure Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Others), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 5 Laminated Label Manufacturers helping industries with brand promotions

Visualize Decorative Laminates Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research® US: +1 (650)-781-4080 UK: +44 (753)-715-0008 APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ BI Enabled Platform: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/vmintelligence/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter