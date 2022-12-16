Fiberglass Fabric Market Size worth USD 20.38 Billion Globally by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Revenue and Outlook
Global Fiberglass Fabric Market is expected to reach USD 20.38 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.73% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Fiberglass Fabric Market was valued at USD 12.10 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 20.38 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.73% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The “e-glass fiber” accounts for the largest fiber type segment in the fiberglass fabric market owing to its extensive characteristics and cost efficiency. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.
Fiberglass fabric (PFPE) is a low-molecular-weight fluorinated synthetic fluid. Fiberglass fabric is non-toxic and non-flammable in its natural state. It is utilized in severe temperatures ranging from 80°C to 200°C. PFPE’s molecular structure might be linear, branched, or a combination of both, depending on the application. Temperature resistance, lubricity, wear resistance, and fluid volatility are all provided by PFPE.
Market Definition
Fiberglass fabric (PFPE) is a low-molecular-weight fluorinated synthetic fluid. Fiberglass fabric is non-toxic and non-flammable in its natural state. It is utilized in severe temperatures ranging from 80°C to 200°C. PFPE's molecular structure might be linear, branched, or a combination of both, depending on the application. Temperature resistance, lubricity, wear resistance, and fluid volatility are all provided by PFPE.
Some of the major players operating in the fiberglass fabric market are
Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)
Dupont (U.S.)
Owens Corning (U.S.)
Gurit (Switzerland)
Jushi Group Co., Ltd. (China)
Chomarat (France)
Saertex GmbH & Co.KG. (Germany)
Tah Tong Textile Co., Ltd (China)
Auburn Manufacturing, Inc. (U.S.)
BGF Industries, Inc. (U.S.)
Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Saint-Gobain (France)
Hexcel Corporation (U.S.)
TEI Composites Corporation (Japan)
Fibre Glast Developments Corp., (U.S.)
Porcher Industries (Germany)
FIBERGLASS FABRIC MARKET DYNAMICS
This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:
Drivers
Increased Utilization within Automotive Sector
The fiberglass is commonly used in front and rear bumpers, hoods, doors, casings, timing belts, and V-belts because of its high tensile strength, temperature resistance, and dimensional stability. According to OICA, light commercial vehicle production in the APAC region increased by 10.2% in 2018. In addition, woven fiberglass fabrics reinforce automotive parts such as clutch discs and brake pads to maintain the composite’s integrity in a hot and abrasive environment. As a result, as automation rises, more fiberglass fabric will be needed to manufacture various automotive parts, which will drive the fiberglass fabric market during the forecast period.
Expansion of Aerospace Industries
The fiberglass is used in both the military and civilian aerospace industries to manufacture parts like test equipment, ducting, and enclosures due to its superior tensile and compressive strength qualities. They are also widely used in aerospace to reduce weight (up to 20% less than aluminum), improve fuel efficiency, and extend flight range. According to the International Trade Administration (ITA), China was the world’s second-largest civil aerospace and aviation services market and one of the fastest-growing markets in 2019. China had 59 airlines and 3,615 civil aircraft by the end of 2018, an increase of 10% over 2017. According to the International Trade Administration (ITA), the Indian government spent $645 million on civil aviation in 2018, according to the International Trade Administration (ITA). India is also expected to drive demand for 2,300 aircraft worth US$320 billion over the next 20 years, according to Boeing. As the aerospace industry grows, the demand for fiberglass fabric will act as a growth driver for the fiberglass fabric market.
Furthermore, the growing demand for fiberglass fabric in various end-use industries such as building and construction, automotive and transportation, wind energy, aerospace and defense, chemical, and others. Due to their extensive set of characteristics, such as high tensile strength, dimensional stability, high heat resistance, fire resistance, excellent thermal conductivity, good chemical resistance, and more, fiberglass fabrics are in high demand in a variety of industries. Furthermore, because of its lightweight, electrical, and durable properties, fiberglass fabrics are widely used in electrical and electronics applications, which is expected to drive the fiberglass fabric market during the forecast period.
Opportunities
Technological Development and Research and Development
Furthermore, the development of new technologies to improve product quality for high-tech aerospace, defense and electronics applications extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, the market players’ growing research and development activities will further expand the future growth of the fiberglass fabric market.
GLOBAL FIBERGLASS FABRIC MARKET SCOPE
The fiberglass fabric market is segmented on the basis of fiber type, fabric type and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Fiber Type
E-Glass
A-Glass
C-Glass
D-Glass
S-Glass
Others
Fabric Type
Woven
Non-Woven
Application
Wind Energy
Transportation
Electrical and Electronics
Marine
Construction
Aerospace and Defense
Others
FIBERGLASS FABRIC MARKET REGIONAL ANALYSIS/INSIGHTS
The fiberglass fabric market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, fiber type, fabric type and application as referenced above.
The countries covered in the fiberglass fabric market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the fiberglass fabric market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market growth over this region is attributed to the increased manufacturing and construction activities due to various government initiatives.
On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is estimated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029, due to the continuous investments coupled with the highly developed electronics and construction sector in the region.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Target Audience of the Global Fiberglass Fabric Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Key Questions Answered:
What are the key drivers of the worldwide Fiberglass Fabric Market?
Which segment is predicted to gather a king’s share of the Fiberglass Fabric Market?
What is going to be the Fiberglass Fabric Market size of the leading region?
Which company is anticipated to realize a serious share of the Fiberglass Fabric Market?
What are the go-to strategies adopted within the global Fiberglass Fabric Market?
Highlights Of The Fiberglass Fabric Market research And Key Points Covered:
Various socio-economic factors having an immediate or indirect impact on the industry status are evaluated
The product launch events, mergers and acquisitions, trends, and regulatory approvals are stated.
The benchmarking studies, Fiberglass Fabric competitive intelligence by Data Bridge Market research, End-user analysis, partner analysis, and portfolio optimizations are key benefits of our reports
The star Fiberglass Fabric Industry players, emerging leaders, pervasive players, and participants also are studied comprehensively
Data Bridge Market research also offers customization to realize deeper dive into specific applications, niche market segments, particular geography, and for any customer or company
The known adjacencies impacting Fiberglass Fabric Market and target partners are researched by Data Bridge Market research analysts
The technology assessment, new development, Fiberglass Fabric Market entry strategies are studied by us
