German Tax Specialist Launches GmbH Tax Services

Munich – December 13, 2022 – Tax accountant Birgit Augustin has announced the launch of GmbH Tax Services. This new venture provides expert advice on all aspects of taxation to English-speaking owners of limited liability companies (GmbH) in Germany. With over 15 years of experience in taxation, Ms. Augustin is uniquely placed to help entrepreneurs navigate the complex world of German taxation.

“Having worked with many entrepreneurs in the past years, I know how difficult it can be to get your head around the German tax system,” says Ms. Augustin. “That’s why I founded GmbH Tax Services – to offer straightforward advice and support to fellow entrepreneurs who might feel overwhelmed.”

The services offered by GmbH Tax Services include the establishment and day-to-day running of the company; assistance with annual returns, financial statements, and value-added taxes (VAT); and help with selling or closing the business. In addition, Ms. Augustin and her team are happy to provide personalized one-on-one consultations to clients based anywhere in Germany.

“Our goal is simple – we want to make life as easy as possible for our clients,” continues Ms. Augustin. “We understand that starting or running a business can be challenging enough without worrying about complicated taxes too! So, if you’re an English speaker in Germany and need some help with your GmbH taxes, please don’t hesitate to get in touch.”

For more information or to speak with Birgit Augustin about GmbH Tax Services, please get in touch with media1@gmbhtax.de or ‭+49 89 21526931. Or visit https://gmbhtax.de/

