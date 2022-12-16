Utility Saving Expert Unveils Refocused Insurance Price Comparison Website & Renews Its Pledge to Help Fight Fuel Poverty

/EIN News/ -- Cheltenham, UK, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UtilitySavingExpert.com, the socially conscious price comparison website, has revamped its website to include a new focus on insurance price comparison. Despite pivoting away from its historic focus on home energy switching services due to the collapse of the energy comparison market, the small challenger website remains staunchly dedicated to helping fight fuel poverty with its pledge to donate 10% of net profits to fuel poverty charities.

As a result of the newly updated website, users of the site can now get quotes for a wide range of insurance products. This includes popular insurance products like car, home, life, travel, and pet insurance as well as more specialist insurance products like taxi insurance and public liability insurance for businesses.

Chris Richards, Managing Director of Utility Saving Expert commented “For many years our focus has been at its core about helping people save money on their home energy bills and fighting fuel poverty at the same time. Market conditions have changed, and we’ve made a strategic decision to change our focus to helping homeowners and businesses get a great deal on insurance. However, one thing that hasn’t changed is our commitment to donating 10% of our net profits to fuel poverty charities.”

“As a socially-minded business we founded UtilitySavingExpert with the mission to create positive change for consumers” continued Richards.

Founded in 2014, UtilitySavingExpert.com aims to become a leading challenger price comparison site on the Internet, providing a wide variety of insurance products for businesses, homeowners, and tenants at affordable prices through strategic partnerships with fellow comparison sites and insurance companies.

Their team of dedicated experts work hard to provide help and guidance on how and when to save money on energy, insurance, money and more through their plethora of ‘helpful guides’ which can be found dotted throughout their website www.utilitysavingexpert.com.

UtilitySavingExpert.com is a small challenger price comparison website established in 2014 by social entrepreneur Chris Richards with the mission to create positive change for consumers. In addition to its updated focus on insurance price comparison services, the website remains committed to donating 10% of net profits to charities that fight fuel poverty.

