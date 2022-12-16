The Brains Reveal 10 Digital Marketing Stats for 2023

/EIN News/ -- London, UK, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every business owner understands that, in this day and age, for an online business to thrive and compete, digital marketing needs to be a core component of their strategy, and one that is regularly revisited and reassessed. Digital marketing by its nature is a flexible, ever-changing entity – SEO and PPC need to regularly adapt to align with Google’s algorithm changes and to better serve the end user.

With both the algorithm and the average web user becoming more sophisticated, it’s easy to understand why most forward-thinking businesses choose to employ the services of a digital marketing agency to ensure everything is running smoothly.

2023 is just around the corner and digital marketing remains as crucial as ever – yet digital marketing now looks markedly different to best practices of last year, or five years ago. With this in mind, and in order to help businesses to create and implement the best possible marketing strategy in the New Year, The Brains Marketing have put together a list of the 10 ten digital marketing stats you need to know for 2023.

The stats include the fact that 46% of Google searches are for local services, how content marketing is 62% cheaper than other methods while generating three times the number of leads, and how 95% of Google’s paid ad clicks are done via smartphone, among others. The Brains’ guide delves deeper by looking at stats by sector, including SEO, Content Marketing, Social Media, PPC and Email Marketing

https://thebrainsmarketing.co.uk/news-insights/news/top-10-2022-digital-marketing-stats-you-need-to-know-what-they-mean-for-2023/

