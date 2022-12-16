Cellulite Treatment Market To Surge At A 12% CAGR Until 2032, Reaching US$ 4.52 Billion: Fact.MR Report

The Increasing Number Of Celebrities And Social Media Influencers Showcasing Their Well-Toned Body Shapes On Social Media Platforms Has Triggered A Need For Achieving Those Body Standards, Especially Among Women

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for cellulite treatment was valued at around US$ 1.46 Million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% from 2022 to 2032. Increasing demand for cosmetic and aesthetic procedures along with the rise in the obese population is anticipated to fuel the industry growth. The market growth can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of obesity due to sedentary lifestyles and improper diet and improved efficacy and safety of these techniques. In addition, supportive government initiatives are expected to contribute to industry growth.



For instance, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared Cellfina, a minimally invasive cellulite treatment, in 2016. According to an article published by Science Direct, cellulite affects nearly 80% of post-pubertal women and is perceived to be one of the most intolerable aesthetic complications. Such a high prevalence of the disease along with the associated social pressure is anticipated to fuel the industry demand.

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in major losses across markets in terms of sales, revenues, and operations, pushing countries into financial crises. Health authorities ordered all aesthetic clinics to immediately stop seeing and treating patients, except in emergencies, resulting in office closures and unprecedented revenue decline across the sector. By the end of 2020, aesthetic clinics started witnessing lucrative growth as the demand for cosmetic procedures increased. Many cosmetic surgeons started online consultations during the pandemic as well as post-pandemic landscape via digital applications.

Key Takeaways From Cellulite Treatment Market Report

Non-invasive procedure types hold the largest revenue share. This can be attributed to the high availability of these procedures

The soft cellulite type segment is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. The high prevalence of this cellulite type along with the easy removal process is anticipated to fuel the market demand

The clinics and beauty centers end-use segment leads the market and is estimated to grow rapidly over the forecast period

North America emerged as the leading region in 2021. This can be attributed to the presence of advanced medical infrastructure, presence of skilled personnel, and comparatively higher expenditure on cosmetic and aesthetic procedures in the region

Market Competition



The global cellulite treatment market is highly competitive owing to the top global players trying to gain market share through various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, and partnerships.

In April 2021, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first injectable treatment for buttock cellulite. The novel injectable enzyme therapy, known as Qwo, is now accessible in medical offices as well

In 2021, a brand-new cellulite treatment method was launched and quickly gained popularity. This non-invasive cellulite treatment method, known as Resonic, seeks to reduce cellulite in just one hour long session.

Key Companies Profiled

Cymedics

Nubway

Syneron Medical Inc.

Zimmer Aesthetics

Alma Lasers

Merz Pharma

Hologic Inc. (Cynosure)

Inceler Medikal Co. Ltd.

Tanceuticals LLC





Key Segments Profiled in the cellulite treatment Industry Survey

By Procedure Type : Non-invasive Minimally Invasive Topical

By Cellulite Type : Soft Cellulite Hard Cellulite Edematous Cellulite

By End-Use Industry : Hospitals Clinics & Beauty Centers

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa





Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the cellulite treatment market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market by on the basis of procedure type, cellulite type, end-use, and by Region

