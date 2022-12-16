Arvinas Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- NEW HAVEN, Conn., Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that Brad Margus, M.B.A., has stepped down from the company’s Board and Everett Cunningham has been appointed to join.



“We are very appreciative of Brad’s contributions to the development and success of Arvinas, particularly in his role as a member of our Audit Committee,” said John Houston, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer at Arvinas. “We will miss him and his inspiring leadership, and we wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.”

Mr. Cunningham joins Arvinas’ Board with over 25 years of experience in pharmaceuticals and medical services and a commitment to leadership excellence. He currently serves as Chief Commercial Officer at Exact Sciences and was previously President & CEO of GE Healthcare’s U.S. & Canada regions. Prior to that, he served as Senior Vice President, Commercial, at Quest Diagnostics where he was responsible for global commercial sales, marketing, and commercial operations. He also spent 21 years at Pfizer in numerous senior leadership roles, including Regional President, Established Products for Asia Pacific.

Additionally, Mr. Cunningham has served on the board of American Family Children's Hospital in Madison, WI, since 2021 and Visby Medical in San Jose, CA, since 2022. He earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from Northwestern University.

“Everett is an outstanding strategic leader with extensive experience in the pharmaceutical, medical services, and cancer diagnostics industries, and I am excited to welcome him to Arvinas’ Board of Directors,” said Dr. Houston. “I am confident that his leadership and expertise will be highly valuable to Arvinas, especially as it relates to commercialization.”

“I share Arvinas’ passion to improve the lives of patients with serious diseases,” added Mr. Cunningham. “I am excited to join the team and contribute to Arvinas’ success, especially as the company transitions to late-stage development.”

About Arvinas

Arvinas is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary PROTAC® Discovery Engine platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC® targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. In addition to its robust preclinical pipeline of PROTAC® protein degraders against validated and “undruggable” targets, the company has three investigational clinical-stage programs: bavdegalutamide (ARV-110) and ARV-766 for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer. For more information, visit www.arvinas.com.

