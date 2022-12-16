Capt. John Bartak relieved Capt. Michael Smith as commanding officer of Naval Support Facility (NSF) Redzikowo, in Slupsk, Poland, Dec. 14, 2022.

“Capt. Smith has been responsible for the oversight of security, construction, and host nation relations on a base that will stand as the third pillar of our European Phased Adaptive Approach, demonstrating NATO's commitment to protect Europe from ballistic missile threats,” said Rear Adm. Brad Collins, commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central, who presided over the change of command. “This mission cannot be understated in its importance to the security and stability of NATO.”

Commissioned Sept. 3, 2020, NSF Redzikowo is the first U.S. installation in Poland. Smith assumed the role of commanding officer in Dec. 2021 and spoke about what it has meant to be able to support the growth and development of NSF Redzikowo. Under his command, he furthered base services and support capabilities and oversaw the move-aboard of U.S. service members, in early 2022.

“Our American and Polish team of military service members, civilians, and contractors forms a sum that is greater than its parts,” said Smith. “Our direct and close relationship between the base and local and national government, at every level, demonstrates the generosity and commitment of the Polish people. Successful Alliances are built by the people here in this room, who operate together every day as we move toward operational capability.”

After detaching from U.S. Surface Force Atlantic, Bartak assumed command NSF Redzikowo and expressed his gratitude and excitement at the opportunity to lead the facility towards full operational capability.

“Our NSF Redzikowo Team, working in lock-step synergy with our Polish Force Protection Battalion hosts, along with the missile defense agency and ultimately Aegis Ashore, will collectively achieve full operational capability.

Collins expressed his faith in Bartak and the Sailors assigned to NSF Redzikowo.

“I have every confidence in your ability and leadership to look toward the future and ensure that this installation is ready to support our shipmates at Aegis Ashore.”



“Capt. Smith, thank you again for all the work you have done,” said Bartack. “I vow to continue your passionate partnership with our gracious Polish friends.

The Aegis Ashore site in Poland, in conjunction NSF Deveselu, Romania and the U.S. Navy destroyers forward deployed in Naval Station, Rota, Spain, expands a defensive capability that protects NATO European territories, populations and forces against ballistic missiles launched from outside the Euro-Atlantic region.

Navy Region EURAFCENT oversees nine installations in seven countries, enabling U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed in order to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.